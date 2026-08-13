Ibrahim Mbaye: Man United enquire for PSG wonderkid being chased by Europe’s elite

Manchester United have joined a fiercely competitive race with Europe’s elite clubs to sign Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Ibrahim Mbaye, according to a new report.

Wing Wizard

Despite only turning 18 in January, Mbaye has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in France after establishing himself in Luis Enrique’s all-conquering Paris Saint-Germain side. Capable of playing on either wing, the Senegal international is a dribbling demon, possessing a potent combination of speed and skill which can leave opposition full-backs for dead.

Having represented France across multiple age groups as a youngster, he made his debut at a major international tournament for the Lions of Teranga at the World Cup, notching one goal in four games as Senegal reached the last sixteen.

Primarily used as a rotational option by Enrique as Paris Saint-Germain retained both their Ligue 1 and Champions League titles, Mbaye contributed two goals and three assists in 31 appearances.

The Parisian side would prefer to keep their talented youngster, but there is an acceptance that the plethora of attacking talent at Enrique’s disposal will make minutes hard to come by. The arrival of Maghnes Akliouche, who is likely to be joined by Ajax’s Mika Godts, will only increase competition.

Mbaye’s status as an academy player, having joined Paris Saint-Germain as a 10-year-old, means his departure would provide a major boost to the club’s finances. A contract which expires in 2028 puts even more onus on agreeing a sale this summer to maximise value.

Eyed by Europe’s Elite

A report relayed by The Peoples Person last month revealed Manchester United were one of a number of teams, including Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, interested in Mbaye.

Now, Spanish outlet AS claims the Red Devils have made an enquiry with Paris Saint-Germain to assess the viability of a move for the Senegalese speedster. The competition for his signature will prove fierce, however.

The report also states Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, AS Roma and FC Porto are in the running – a reflection of Mbaye’s prodigious talent.

Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be asking for a fee in excess of £43 million to sanction a deal. Fellow forward Bradley Barcola is also linked with a departure from the French capital, though the price for the France international is expected to be far in excess of £100 million.

United are on the hunt for a new winger this summer, with Mbaye’s versatility on both flanks likely to be a major attraction. However, the recent capture of Tynan Thompson – another 18-year-old winger – from Tottenham Hotspur may see the Red Devils prefer a more experienced option.

AS concludes that Mbaye is the “most sought-after player” in Europe right now, meaning any hesitancy over a pursuit will almost certainly see him scooped up by a more decisive suitor.

Final Thoughts: The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

Reported by an outlet with a decent record for transfer news, though primarily in Spain.

Ibrahim Mbaye fits the profile – both in terms of position and age – INEOS like to target.

Paris Saint-Germain are open to a sale, making it likely United would have at least explored Mbaye as an option.

No official confirmation of interest or offers, while the signing of Thompson suggests United have already ticked off their ‘young winger’ this summer.

TPP view:

We believe United may have made an enquiry to assess Mbaye as a target, but would wait for corroboration from a better source to confirm this interest.

Featured image by David Lidstrom via Getty Images