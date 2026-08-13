JJ Gabriel: New headache for Man United as bitter PL rivals plot audacious move

Manchester United have aggressively pursued young stars with immense potential this summer.

The Red Devils have already signed teenage winger Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur. Furthermore, they are in talks to sign 18-year-old midfielder Louis Page from Leicester City.

However, they face a battle to keep hold of one of their most promising young talents at Carrington.

Manchester United working on extending JJ Gabriel’s stay

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United have concerns over keeping JJ Gabriel and are already working on a deal to secure his long-term future.

“United are preparing to put scholarship terms in place for Gabriel while also looking at a pre-contract agreement for professional terms, as they seek to fend off growing interest in a player widely regarded within football as one of the outstanding talents of his age anywhere in the world,” the report states.

Recently, the electric winger, who is just 15 years old, became the youngest player to represent the Red Devils after featuring in a pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid in Stockholm.

Gabriel is expected to sign scholarship terms when he turns 16. However, United are reportedly aware that “scholarship terms alone do not completely remove the threat of losing” him.

Chelsea emerge as strongest suitor for JJ Gabriel

It is claimed the level of interest in Gabriel is “extraordinary”, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all thought to be following his development closely.

However, United’s biggest concern at the moment allegedly comes from Chelsea, who are determined to sign the best young talent.

The London-born United star is regarded as exactly the type of player Chelsea want.

Other Premier League rivals are also keen on Gabriel, meaning United are “facing competition from virtually every major club in England as well as Europe’s elite.”

Still, INEOS remain confident of striking a professional deal with Gabriel, as there is a belief they have created an ideal pathway for him to continue his development and make a breakthrough at senior level.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 4/10

Why?

✅ Widespread interest in Gabriel has been reported several times

⚠️ This story is reported by an outlet with a questionable track record

⚠️ No official move has yet been covered

TPP view

Chelsea’s interest is a realistic possibility, but United are likely to keep hold of Gabriel.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images