Michael Carrick makes Marcus Rashford stance clear after Leeds clash



Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has outlined his stance on Marcus Rashford after the pre-season victory over Leeds United.

United win

United beat Leeds on penalties at Croke Park in Ireland to continue their impressive pre-season form.

Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Brenden Aaronson restored parity at the half-hour mark. Carrick made wholesale changes, bringing on the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans in the second half. There was a notable impact, though the match was curtailed by the official after spectators encroached onto the field in pursuit of photographs with United’s players.

Brilliant from Bryan and Josh does the rest 😮‍💨 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2026

United won the ensuing penalty shootout, with Noussair Mazraoui converting the decisive spot-kick.

Penalty shootout win = secured! ✅🎯 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2026

Speaking to MUTV after the match, Carrick stressed that he was pleased with what he saw from his players. He also revealed his position on Rashford, who returned to training last weekend after spending the 2025/26 season on loan at Barcelona.

Carrick’s remarks

The United head coach told club media, “I really enjoyed the whole night. It felt like a proper game.”

“The fans, I have to say, have been incredible since we set foot over here. The atmosphere, with that many turning up supporting us – we’re the lucky ones to be involved in that.”

He continued, “The young boys did ever so well, each of them individually. It was a tough game as they are a good team. You can see the changes [Leeds] made, the two XIs, are virtually both as strong as each other. It was a good challenge for us and nice to win, of course. Lots of positives.”

Carrick said about Rashford, “He’s our player, and he’s come back great.”

“I’ve known Marcus a long time, and he gives us something a little bit different, and he’s been in great spirit since he’s been back. He’s been back two or three days, trained, and it’s just pretty normal, to be honest. We’re looking forward to the start of the season.”

Carrick is looking forward to United’s final pre-season meeting with AC Milan this weekend and is relieved that United are not facing any injury worries ahead of the clash.

The 45-year-old coach explained that he is also expecting Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez to play a part in that game.

“They’re in good shape. They haven’t been out too long. You’re talking about three weeks really.”

“If that was during a season, it wouldn’t be a major issue but, because it’s pre-season, it can be seen they’ve had a holiday and now they’re back. But they’re in good shape, pretty much all of them, in good shape and it’s balancing the week and wanting most of the lads involved in the three games, in different ways.”

“It’s a little bit more on Saturday, the ones that need it, and it will set up a good training week, going in to Hull.”

“It will be good to get that balance, like I said, so the boys will all definitely be involved.”

Milan are currently being managed by Carrick’s predecessor, Ruben Amorim.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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