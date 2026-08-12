Home » Bryan Mbeumo kicking into top gear at the perfect time for Man United

Bryan Mbeumo kicking into top gear at the perfect time for Man United

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Bryan Mbeumo


Manchester United overcame Leeds United 5-4 on penalties after their pre-season friendly in Dublin ended 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes uncharacteristically missed his spot-kick, but Noussair Mazraoui was on hand to stroke home the winning penalty in front of a full house at Croke Park on Wednesday.

On the balance of play, the Red Devils deserved the win, considering the number of chances they created, with Leeds having to thank the crossbar for keeping things level during regulation time.

Joshua Zirkzee scored United’s opener, and he continued his great pre-season form, handing Michael Carrick a dilemma about his future.

Bryan Mbeumo with a magical assist

It was Bryan Mbeumo who put it on a plate for the Dutchman after a devastating counter-attack down the left flank.

Goals0
Assists1
Total shots2
Shots on target1
Hit woodwork1
Shots blocked1
Touches36
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)1 (1)
Was fouled1
Possession lost9
Total carrying distance116.7 m
Carries13
Progressive carries2
Total progression31.1 m
Progressive carrying distance26.8 m
Longest progressive carry15.5 m
Big chances created1
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes21/29 (72%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)17/25 (68%)
Passes in own half (acc.)4/4 (100%)
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)1 (1)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries3
Ground duels (won)4 (3)
Aerial duels (won)2 (0)
Fouls1
Dribbled past0

match stats via sofascore

The Cameroonian could have scored at least a couple, but for the post and James Trafford in goal. Bryan Mbeumo had two shots in total, while he completed all his dribbles.

The former Brentford ace was efficient off the ball as well, winning a 100 per cent of his tackles and three ground duels.

He was relentless in his pressing, recovering the ball back on three occasions while also winning one foul for his side (all stats via sofascore).

Bryan Mbeumo hitting top form at the perfect time for United

The head coach will be delighted with what he has seen from the 27-year-old when playing up front on his own.

With three goals in his last three friendlies and an assist, it almost seems like Bryan Mbeumo is hitting his stride at the perfect time for his club.

With Benjamin Sesko injured, Marcus Rashford keen to leave and Zirkzee’s future still up in the air, the Cameroon international needs to step up once the Premier League season starts.

He did not have the best of times when Carrick took charge last season, and he will be looking to make amends this time around.

Feature image Charles McQuillan via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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