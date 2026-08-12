Bryan Mbeumo kicking into top gear at the perfect time for Man United



Manchester United overcame Leeds United 5-4 on penalties after their pre-season friendly in Dublin ended 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes uncharacteristically missed his spot-kick, but Noussair Mazraoui was on hand to stroke home the winning penalty in front of a full house at Croke Park on Wednesday.

On the balance of play, the Red Devils deserved the win, considering the number of chances they created, with Leeds having to thank the crossbar for keeping things level during regulation time.

Joshua Zirkzee scored United’s opener, and he continued his great pre-season form, handing Michael Carrick a dilemma about his future.

Bryan Mbeumo with a magical assist

It was Bryan Mbeumo who put it on a plate for the Dutchman after a devastating counter-attack down the left flank.

Goals 0 Assists 1 Total shots 2 Shots on target 1 Hit woodwork 1 Shots blocked 1 Touches 36 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 1 (1) Was fouled 1 Possession lost 9 Total carrying distance 116.7 m Carries 13 Progressive carries 2 Total progression 31.1 m Progressive carrying distance 26.8 m Longest progressive carry 15.5 m Big chances created 1 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 21/29 (72%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 17/25 (68%) Passes in own half (acc.) 4/4 (100%) Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 1 (1) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 3 Ground duels (won) 4 (3) Aerial duels (won) 2 (0) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 0

match stats via sofascore

The Cameroonian could have scored at least a couple, but for the post and James Trafford in goal. Bryan Mbeumo had two shots in total, while he completed all his dribbles.

The former Brentford ace was efficient off the ball as well, winning a 100 per cent of his tackles and three ground duels.

He was relentless in his pressing, recovering the ball back on three occasions while also winning one foul for his side (all stats via sofascore).

Bryan Mbeumo hitting top form at the perfect time for United

The head coach will be delighted with what he has seen from the 27-year-old when playing up front on his own.

With three goals in his last three friendlies and an assist, it almost seems like Bryan Mbeumo is hitting his stride at the perfect time for his club.

With Benjamin Sesko injured, Marcus Rashford keen to leave and Zirkzee’s future still up in the air, the Cameroon international needs to step up once the Premier League season starts.

He did not have the best of times when Carrick took charge last season, and he will be looking to make amends this time around.

Feature image Charles McQuillan via Getty Images

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