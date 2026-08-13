The prodigal son returns: Rashford among three fresh faces to line up against AC Milan – Predicted XI



Manchester United head into their final pre-season friendly on Saturday with question marks hanging over the fitness of several first-team regulars.

Matthijs de Ligt is back in light training but is unlikely to be in contention to get any minutes against Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan. Benjamin Sesko is causing concern with a prolonged absence following an innocuous injury towards the end of last season that was expected to have resolved well before now.

Harry Maguire had been ever-present in pre-season until the Leeds game on Wednesday, when he was missing from the squad. Whether or not this was due to injury is unknown at this stage.

Mason Mount limped off early in the PSG clash and, despite Carrick describing that as a “precaution”, the former Chelsea man also did not even make the bench against the Yorkshire side. New signing Karl Darlow is yet to play a minute of pre-season with another reportedly minor niggle that seems to have persisted.

Lisandro Martinez, Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo may get minutes on Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether they will be considered fit enough to be in contention for Hull next week.

With the exception of Maguire, it seems unlikely that any of these stars will be ready to start against the Rossoneri.

Defence

Senne Lammens will be in goal.

Diogo Dalot is likely to continue at right-back. Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven played well together on Wednesday and could continue at centre-back, even if it is just to help Carrick decide which of them will partner Maguire next weekend.

Luke Shaw will probably return at left-back, with Harry Amass dropping to the bench. Nous Mazraoui is another option and Martinez, if fit after limping out of the World Cup final, should see some second-half action.

Midfield and Attack

Andrey Santos should start alongside Youri Tielemans in central midfield, with Tyler Fletcher making way. Josh Zirkzee had a great game against Leeds but will probably make way for Bruno Fernandes, with Matheus Cunha coming in for Patrick Dorgu on the left, Amad keeping his place on the right, and Bryan Mbeumo continuing up front.

Rashford and Mainoo are also likely to get minutes in the second half.

Final thoughts

Question marks over the fitness of Darlow, Maguire, Mount, Martinez and Sesko

Tielemans to make first start for United

Martinez, Mainoo and Rashford likely to get second-half minutes

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