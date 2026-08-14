Day 1: Manchester United U19s face tough start at Otten Innovation Cup



Manchester United Under-19s kicked off the Otten Innovation Cup on Friday afternoon.

Although it is an Under-19s tournament, the rules allow clubs to bring up to four overage players, but Darren Fletcher opted for the opposite approach and named the youngest squad at the tournament.

Hosted by PSV Eindhoven, the tournament derives its name from the innovative rule changes that it implements.

Innovative rule changes

Games consist of two 20-minute halves, with the clock stopped whenever play is halted.

For certain fouls, a player receives a yellow card, while other fouls are punished with a four-minute time penalty in the sin bin.

Play is restarted by dribbling instead of throw-ins, and the ball can be dribbled from set pieces.

Match 1 vs PSV Eindhoven

United began the day by taking on the hosts, who featured a familiar name to Manchester United fans in Van Nistelrooy. United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy’s son, Liam, started up front for the Dutch side.

PSV had the better of the chances in the first half, but neither side was able to make the breakthrough in the opening 20 minutes.

United’s best chance of the half came right before the whistle, when Jaume Camacho broke free down the left wing, but a heavy touch at the end allowed the keeper to rush out and smother his shot.

In the second half, United started better with early chances for Camacho and Jay McEvoy, but it was the home side who took the lead four minutes after the restart.

A deep corner delivery was headed back across goal by Tije Vos, looping over Charlie Hardy and into the far corner to give PSV a 1-0 lead.

The sin bin came into play in the second half, with Jayden Ngwashi receiving a four-minute penalty before PSV had one of their own, but neither side could take advantage of the extra man and the score remained 1-0 at the final whistle.

United starting XI: Hardy, Helafu, Ngwashi, Emsden-James, O’Brien, McEvoy, McCormack (C), Brown, Shah, Camacho-Sidos, Mpofu

Match 2 vs Palmeiras

A mistake at the back from United gave the Brazilian side a big chance in just the second minute, but Rafe McCormack was able to apply enough pressure to put Victor Gabriel’s finish off from close range.

Ten minutes later, Palmeiras capitalised on another turnover, but they did not make the same mistake this time and Fabiano Rodrigues Pereira finished neatly into the bottom corner past Hardy.

The goal woke United up and they immediately looked to attack, with Jacey Carrick slipping Louie Bradbury into the box, who subsequently won a corner.

From the resulting corner, United played it short and Carrick provided the threaded delivery again, this time finding Jayden Ngwashi inside the area to head home.

In the 17th minute, United came within inches of taking the lead when Jacob Watson’s bullet of a shot from 20 yards out clipped the outside of the left post.

Ngwashi with a brilliant header to draw United level. Darren Fletcher’s side have been the better team in the first half despite a couple of early chances for Palmeiras. Now 1-1 at half-time. pic.twitter.com/9lLbFposTi — Fin (@AcademyScoop) August 14, 2026

The action waned in the second half, with neither side creating much of note until near the end. Kai Rooney carved open a chance for himself when he cut inside onto his left boot, but was not able to apply enough curl to his effort as it sailed wide of the left post.

With two minutes remaining, Hardy saved a point for United with a top-class save to deny Fabiano Rodrigues Pereira after the ball was pulled back to the forward in the area.

With just one point from the opening two matches, United will have to defeat Adelaide United in the final group stage match and hope results go their way elsewhere to advance to the semi-finals.

United starting XI: Hardy, Helafu, Ngwashi, McCormack (C), Watson, McEvoy, Carrick, DeJonge-Seiros, McLaughlin, Ziro, Bradbury

Full squad list

Keepers: Charlie Hardy, Zac Watson

Defenders: Yuel Helafu, Jayden Ngwashi, Connor Laurie, Jacob Watson, Harley Emsden-James, Sam O’Brien, Jaume Camacho, Idris Fabiyi

Midfielders: Rafe McCormack, Jay McEvoy, Jariyah Shah, Jacey Carrick, Jodie Nganga, Harlem McLaughlin, Manu Ziro

Forwards: Junior Brown, Louie Bradbury, Kai Rooney, Camron Mpofu, Edson DeJonge-Seiros

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images