Can Rashford and Mainoo serve revenge on Ruben Amorim? United’s travelling squad vs AC Milan named



Manchester United have named a 26-member party for their final pre-season game against AC Milan at the Tarczynski Stadium on Saturday.

Michael Carrick has included the last batch of his World Cup stars in the squad, which means Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, and Lisandro Martinez will be earning their first minutes of this pre-season.

It is significant considering who the opposition manager is. After his disastrous stint at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim has taken over at Milan.

The Portuguese had kicked the Mancunian out of United only two months into his reign, with the 28-year-old forced to join Aston Villa on loan.

Marcus Rashford will be eager to impress

After a successful stint at Barcelona, the expectation was that the Englishman would move on permanently, but he is back with his boyhood club with Carrick extending an olive branch to his former teammate.

Even if the England international leaves this summer, he will be keen to prove a point when he steps onto the pitch in Wroclaw.

The forward was not the United player to see his value tank under the former Sporting CP boss, with Kobbie Mainoo hardly given game time by Amorim.

In fact, he preferred to use Bruno Fernandes in a deeper role instead of the Stockport-born ace, who was even considering leaving.

Kobbie Mainoo is fired up

Carrick’s arrival came just in the nick of time, with the new head coach reinvigorating the Carrington graduate who went on to produce masterclasses in the middle of the park.

A disappointing World Cup followed, but Carrick has ensured that Kobbie Mainoo is in the best possible headspace ahead of Saturday’s match. That will not be music to Amorim’s ears.

With a charged up United set to take to the field, a highly entertaining encounter is expected with Carrick expected to team up new recruits Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos in midfield.

There is still no sign of Benjamin Sesko and Mason Mount, so all eyes will be on Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee to see if they can provide the goals and the spark up top.

Interestingly, Patrick Dorgu has been listed as a defender in the squad list issued by the club, even though the Dane has mainly been used as a left winger so far this pre-season.

United travelling squad

Goalkeepers: Dermot Mee, Fred Heath, Senne Lammens.

Defenders: Ayden Heaven, Diogo Dalot, Harry Amass, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Noussair Mazraoui, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu.

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Bruno Fernandes, Jack Fletcher, Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Collyer, Tyler Fletcher, Youri Tielemans.

Forwards: Amad, Bryan Mbeumo, JJ Gabriel, Joshua Zirkzee, Marcus Rashford, Matheus Cunha, Shea Lacey.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images