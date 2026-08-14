Jadon Sancho: Man United flop makes clear decision on future after offers from Premier League clubs

Jadon Sancho has reached a clear decision on the next stage of his career after being released by Manchester United, according to a new report.

Expensive Mistake

The Red Devils finally brought an end to Sancho’s miserable spell at Old Trafford after signing him from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in 2021, leaving as one of the biggest flops in the club’s history.

Twelve goals and six assists in 83 appearances tell their own story, as does the fact that the 26-year-old winger has spent the past few years out on loan, with United paying him not to play for the club.

Perhaps most damning of all was Chelsea’s choice to pay a £5 million penalty fee to avoid signing him permanently after an indifferent 2024/25 campaign at Stamford Bridge.

INEOS faced the easiest decision of their tumultuous tenure as rulers in M16 with Sancho’s contract – which contained an automatic one-year extension – expiring in June, opting against triggering it.

Having spent last season on loan with Aston Villa, there were some suggestions the Midlands side could look to sign him as a free agent. There were also reports suggesting interest from elsewhere in England.

Jadon Sancho Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 23 9 - 2 - - 873' UEFA Europa League 13 8 1 1 - - 688' FA Cup 2 0 - - - - 37' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 74' Total 39 18 1 3 - - 1,672'

BBC Sport confirms Sancho has received offers from multiple Premier League clubs, but the south London native is understood to be prioritising a different path.

European Adventure

The report states Sancho is “believed to prefer a move abroad”, with interest from his former club, Borussia Dortmund. A report relayed by The Peoples Person claims Serie A side Fiorentina are another suitor.

Were he to return to the Signal Iduna Park, it would mark his third spell with the Bundesliga club, having re-joined on a six-month loan in January 2024 after falling out with then-Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag.

Interestingly, Sancho has reached the final of each major European trophy on his three loans away from Old Trafford, emerging triumphant in two of them.

He first faced Real Madrid with Dortmund in the Champions League in 2024, before winning the Europa Conference League with Chelsea the following year, scoring in the 4-1 win over Real Betis. This was then followed up by success in the Europa League under Unai Emery with Villa, coming on as a late substitute in the 3-0 demolition of Freiburg.

Evidently, Sancho’s fleeting moments of success since leaving Germany have come against European opposition, making his decision to prioritise a move to the continent the first sensible one in years.

Final Thoughts: The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

Manchester United’s decision not to renew Sancho’s contract means he is free to pick whatever club he likes.

There have been multiple reports of interest from sides inside and outside of England in the 26-year-old.

BBC Sport is an excellent outlet for transfer news, with a strong track record in the Premier League.

No official confirmation of offers from Europe.

TPP view:

We strongly believe Sancho is looking abroad for his next club, with a return to Borussia Dortmund our personal pick for him to turn a corner in a career on the precipice of collapse.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images



