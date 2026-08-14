Youri Tielemans: Man United star apologises for controversial statement

Manchester United’s new midfielder, Youri Tielemans, has found himself in hot water with his former fans.

Move

The Belgian joined Manchester United in a surprise deal in the middle of July.

Tielemans has been linked to the club numerous times in recent years, but the club pulled a rabbit out of the hat by paying his release clause this summer.

The midfielder has played two matches from the bench this pre-season, featuring against Paris Saint-Germain and Leeds United.

The former Aston Villa player featured for 30 minutes versus Leeds United in Dublin and scored a penalty in the Red Devils’ penalty shootout win at Croke Park.

Apologies

Before his move to Manchester United, Tielemans spent three years at Aston Villa, playing 134 times and scoring 10 goals.

His last match for the club was the Europa League final, in which he scored a stunning goal to help secure victory.

Nonetheless, upon his move to Old Trafford, he managed to irritate his former supporters when he claimed “there are clubs above Aston Villa and Manchester United is one of them.”

Whilst hardly a controversial opinion, the Villans have not taken too kindly to the comments.

In response, Tielemans has taken to social media to clarify his stance.

On Instagram, he claimed, “never meant for my words in the press yesterday to offend anyone or undermine the institution of Aston Villa Football Club which I massively respect and I’m grateful to for the past three years.”

He added, “I must, however, admit my mistake and apologise for my choice of words, will be more careful in the future. Wishing the club the best in the future.”

Tielemans will be looking to start his first match of pre-season against AC Milan on Saturday and, no doubt, versus Hull City on Saturday 22nd August when the Premier League season kicks off.

Youri Tielemans Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 25 21 - 4 - - 1,863' UEFA Europa League 9 7 2 3 2 - 642' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 81' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 35 28 2 7 2 - 2,586'

Featured image by Evan Treacy/Getty Images