Bruno Fernandes: Galatasaray’s eye-watering offer to Man United captain unveiled

Galatasaray are prepared to make an eye-watering offer to lure Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to Türkiye, according to a new report.

New Deal

Fresh from the best individual campaign of his career, which saw him break the Premier League’s all-time assist record, Fernandes‘ future at Old Trafford has been a topic of conversation for the second summer running.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 35 35 9 21 5 - 3,068' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 37 36 9 22 5 - 3,203'

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal were interested in a blockbuster raid twelve months ago, only to be rebuffed by the 31-year-old Portugal international – rather than Manchester United’s hierarchy – and his wife.

But Turkish champions Galatasaray have identified Fernandes as their key target this summer, with a £57 million release clause in his contract – which is set to enter its final year, though the club retains the option to trigger an automatic twelve-month extension – available to teams in Europe.

Italian heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan – now managed by Ruben Amorim – are also understood to be interested, even if the financial state of Serie A means a pursuit at that price is unlikely.

INEOS have learned from their mistakes last summer of neutrality with teams sniffing around their best, and most important, player, with talks underway over a new deal to lock down Fernandes’ future. The Telegraph reveals his current salary is worth around £200,000 a week.

Crucially, the £57 million release clause has now expired, further strengthening United’s position. This has not deterred Galatasaray from formulating a proposal to succeed where Al-Hilal failed, however.

Double Your Money

Driven by their “determined” president, Dursun Ozbek, Galatasaray are “prepared to double” Fernandes’ wage packet, with a four-year contract “worth €21m (£18.3m) net annually, plus a further €4m up-front signing-on bonus”, The Telegraph states.

Türkiye’s favourable tax system allows top-flight footballers to take home a significantly higher percentage of their salary, which the Lions are hoping will convince Fernandes to swap Manchester for Istanbul.

A proposal worth a total of €50m (£42.8m) is understood to be ready to present to Manchester United. It would be comprised of an “initial £35m, payable in three instalments” over the next two years, with a further £12.8m in add-ons.

“The performance-related add-ons include payments of €1.5m per Super Lig title win, up to a maximum of €6m, with a further €2m payable if Fernandes becomes the league’s top assist provider in his first year or €1.5m if achieved in his second season,” the report claims.

“United would also be guaranteed €1m if Galatasaray qualify for the Champions League next season with a further €1m payable if the Turkish club reach the last 16 and another €3.5m if they get to the quarter-finals.”

However, BBC Sport claims United “intend to reject any offer” for their captain – a stance they have communicated to his suitors. Fernandes is “not for sale at any price”, with the player and club both wanting their working relationship to continue.

“The message from senior sources at Old Trafford is that Galatasaray would be wasting their time,” the report concludes. Just as Al-Hilal did last summer.

Final Thoughts: The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9.5/10

Why?

Reported by two outlets with an excellent track record for transfer news, particularly at Old Trafford.

The lack of breakthrough on a new contract has put clubs in Europe on alert over a potential swoop, even if Fernandes himself wants to stay.

Galatasaray have a long track record for targeting big-name players, utilising Turkish tax laws to sweeten their offer.

No official confirmation of offers from either Galatasaray or United.

TPP view:

We strongly believe Galatasaray have made Fernandes their prime target, while United’s position that he is not for sale makes complete sense after the season he had.

Featured image by David Lidstrom/Getty Images



