

A major update has been provided on the future of Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes amidst interest from Galatasaray.

Galatasaray interest

With less than a week left until United kick off their 2026/27 Premier League season, it has emerged that Fernandes is on the radar of Galatasaray.

The skipper was superb last term, playing a key role as United secured third place and clinched Champions League football after a two-year absence. He broke the assist record that was previously held jointly by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

He returned to pre-season training with United at the start of August after lining up for Portugal in the World Cup. He has also played for United in their last three pre-season games.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United have made it clear that they will not entertain overtures from Galatasaray, or any other club for that matter, for Fernandes. The playmaker is considered untouchable.

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Galatasaray offered Fernandes an eye-watering sum in wages. Whitwell has also indicated that Fernandes is in active discussions to put pen to paper on a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Fernandes update

Whitwell writes, “Manchester United are in contract talks with Bruno Fernandes amid the player receiving a lucrative proposal from Galatasaray.”

“The Turkish club offered the 31-year-old a salary of €20million (£17.1m;$23.2m) a year, but Fernandes wants to remain at United and is in discussions about a new deal.”

It’s understood that Fernandes had a €65m release clause which was only open to foreign clubs earlier this summer, but it has since expired. United insist that they received no formal approaches for Fernandes.

Fernandes’ current terms run until 2027. United retain the option of keeping him by an additional year.

The commencement of discussions regarding a new contract, however, would appear to confirm that he retains substantial institutional backing and remains central to the club’s future vision.

United return to action on Saturday when they face Hull City.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a tier 1 journalist.

✅ Galatasaray’s interest in Fernandes has already been backed, as well as United’s lack of interest in a sale.

✅ Both United and Fernandes have shown little interest in parting ways.

TPP View

We believe that Man United and Fernandes are indeed in talks over a new deal and it’s highly unlikely to move to Galatasaray

Featured image by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images