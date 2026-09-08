World Cup-winning defender lands on United’s radar amid defensive struggles – report

Manchester United have Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui in their squad for the right-back role, but have been linked with reinforcements in the position in recent times. Michael Carrick has also deployed Leny Yoro in the role of late, but the Frenchman, who is naturally a centre-back, has struggled with the change of responsibility.

The Red Devils were expected to sign a new left-back this summer to cover for and eventually replace Luke Shaw, who is in the final year of his contract. The English giants, however, ended the summer without signing a player for the job.

While the need for a new right-back is far less urgent, there is a belief that United need an upgrade in the position to compete with the best teams in Europe. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that the Red Devils considered a move for Atletico Madrid’s Marc Pubill this summer.

While the move failed to see the light of day, it now appears that the English giants have not given up hope of taking the 23 year old to the Theatre of Dreams.

United eyeing Marc Pubill

According to Fussball News, United have rekindled their interest in Pubill. The report states: “According to information from fussball-news.de, Arsenal FC, Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are on the list of interested clubs.”

“Whilst no concrete negotiations are currently taking place, the English clubs are continuing to monitor Pubill closely.”

The report confirms that the Gunners attempted to prise the Spaniard away from Atletico Madrid without success. While Los Rojiblancos remain reluctant to let him go, that has done little to deter the player’s Premier League suitors.

Pubill left Almeria to join Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2025, and had a decent debut campaign. He registered one goal and one assist from 36 appearances across all competitions, operating at right-back as well as centre-back.

Marc Pubill Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played LaLiga 19 15 1 1 2 - 1,382' UEFA Champions League 11 8 - - 4 - 823' Copa del Rey 5 5 - - 1 - 480' Supercopa 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 36 29 1 1 7 - 2,775'

Atletico Madrid set steep asking price

Pubill is naturally a right-back, but is capable enough to operate as the right-sided centre-back. The report states that the player’s versatility has made him an enticing option for United, adding: “Manchester United are also keeping an eye on the 23-year-old.”

“As part of the overhaul under Michael Carrick, the Red Devils are on the lookout for versatile defenders. Pubill’s physical attributes and his ability to play in several positions make him an interesting long-term option.”

However, Atletico Madrid consider the player a key part of their plans and will only let him go for a massive fee. The report concludes: “According to information from fussball-news.de, Atlético regard the defender as a key part of their future plans.”

“Should the club even agree to enter into talks about a sale, any interested party would have to dig deep into their pockets. A transfer fee of between 55 and 60 million euros is currently being mooted as a possible basis for negotiations. In addition, performance-related bonus payments and other contractual elements could play a role.”

Final Thoughts

United are expected to focus on the backline in 2027, with the defence already conceding six goals in the first three games this season. Pubill’s skillset makes him a fantastic option for the job, although prising him away from the Metropolitano Stadium will not be easy.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Marc Pubill has previously been linked to United.

⚠️ Source is not an established outlet for United news.

⚠️ There are no suggestions from the club that they will move for Pubill next.

TPP view

United are monitoring promising players from across the globe and it is quite possible that Pubill has admirers at Old Trafford. However, we believe it is too early to suggest that the Red Devils will move for the Spaniard in the near future.

Featured image Fran Santiago via Getty Images