Official: Manchester United academy midfielder seals late loan move after transfer deadline



Manchester United’s Finley McAllister has sealed a loan move to National League North side Radcliffe FC.

The temporary loan move was officially confirmed by Manchester United, who revealed that McAllister “has agreed a month-long youth loan to Radcliffe FC, subject to registration.”

Radcliffe have also confirmed that he “will wear the number 34 shirt.” The Greater Manchester club have wasted no time in getting the youngster involved, as they have named him to the bench in their home fixture against Hebburn Town tonight.

The National League does not follow the same transfer window structure as the Premier League, which has allowed the move to be made.

Champion to rock bottom

McAllister has spent recent years with United’s U18s and U21s fighting for titles, but will be facing a different challenge on loan. The club’s captain at U18s level, the Salford-born midfielder led the young Red Devils to a treble in the 2023/24 season when they won the Premier League North before defeating Chelsea in the Premier League National final.

United completed the treble then with a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League Cup final.

At the other end of the table, Radcliffe have started the season poorly with just one win in seven, which has left them rooted to the bottom of the National League North table.

Radcliffe are also without a permanent manager after Bernard Morley resigned last month, adding to the challenge for McAllister to make a mark.

Taking the next step

The move is McAllister’s first loan away from United and is a chance to transition to first team football. A United fan, McAllister has often been spotted amongst United’s away crowd and has played for the club since a young age.

Highly rated coming through, he has captained United’s youth sides and made his U18s debut at just 14 years old.

His youth exploits extend to the international level as well. Capped by England up to U18s level, he has also captained his nation and appeared at the U17s World Cup and Euro Cup.

A no-nonsense midfielder, the 20-year-old brings an old-school style to the game reminiscent of United captains of old. McAllister’s hard work also lends itself to versatility, with him also being comfortable at right back.

Not shy of a tackle, McAllister likes to charge around the midfield with a high volume of duels. This is a style which saw him excel at U18s level but one he has struggled to fully replicate at U21s level as the pace of the match increased.

The loan will now be another test for him to adapt to the increased tempo of first team football.

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images