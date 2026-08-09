Man United Women 1-1 Leicester City: Match Report

Manchester United Women began their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in a match played behind closed doors.

It was also of interest to supporters as it marked Eva Olid’s first match in charge of her new side.

The game was slightly shorter than an official match, consisting of two halves of forty minutes each.

First half

In a youthful side, Jess Simpson played in Layla Drury, but her effort unfortunately struck the outside of the post and went wide.

The Spanish coach has a reputation for trusting youth, so the contributions of United’s youngsters will have certainly pleased her.

United had a few corners to test the Foxes, but it was the second division side that took a shock lead after 21 minutes.

Asmita Ale curled in an effort from long distance and Safia Middleton-Patel almost kept it out, but the shot just trickled in over the line.

The Red Devils dominated possession but were frustrated throughout the half.

Their best chance came when Mared Griffiths’ header drew a fine stop from Olivia Clark in the Leicester goal.

The first half came to an end with the Foxes narrowly ahead.

Second half

United made a plethora of changes in the second half, and Elisabeth Terland almost turned in a dangerous Simpson cross.

Jess Park also showed some lovely footwork before releasing a fine effort, but her shot was stopped once again by Clark.

United huffed and puffed but had little joy for the majority of the second half; however, their luck changed with just three minutes to go.

Youngster Jess Anderson showed some fine skill down the right-hand side and her beautiful ball into the box was well snapped up by Terland. With the sale of Melvine Malard earlier this summer, United will desperately need the Norwegian’s goals.

Park and Ellen Wangerheim had late chances to grab a last-gasp victory, but United were to be denied and had to settle for a draw in the opening of the Olid era.

Featured image Michael Campanella via Getty Images

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