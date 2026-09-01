Home » Man United make final Joshua Zirkzee transfer decision after receiving bid from Everton

Man United make final Joshua Zirkzee transfer decision after receiving bid from Everton

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Picture of Zirkzee

Manchester United received a late enquiry for Joshua Zirkzee ahead of Tuesday night’s deadline.

United have been open to listening to offers for Zirkzee throughout the summer, but his suitors made serious efforts only in the final days of the window.

Last week, Fiorentina reportedly submitted a formal bid for the former Bologna striker. However, the Serie A outfit failed to find an agreement with both United and the player over a return to Italy.

Manchester United block Everton’s eleventh-hour move

Fiorentina instead secured the services of Everton striker Beto. This development sparked Everton’s search for a striker, which led them to make a move for AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.

Due to doubts over the move for the USMNT international, the Merseyside outfit also made an offer for Joshua Zirkzee in the final hours of the window. Zirkzee was keen on moving to Everton.

However, according to BBC journalist Simon Stone, Zirkzee will stay at Old Trafford for the season.

This suggests the Red Devils have turned down Everton’s offer for the 25-year-old.

Sky Sports claims the Merseyside outfit offered to pay a total fee of around £10m for Zirkzee, which included his wages for the season and a loan fee.

However, it is understood the feeling at Old Trafford was that Everton’s approach “came too late, and wasn’t of a value that made it of interest.”

Joshua Zirkzee to be part of Michael Carrick’s squad

Zirkzee remained an unused substitute in United’s first two Premier League matches against Hull City and Ipswich Town.

However, the Netherlands international enjoyed a promising pre-season under Carrick.

Given United failed to bring in an experienced striker, Zirkzee, who is regarded as a popular figure in the dressing room, should get several opportunities to share the goalscoring burden with Benjamin Sesko, especially in cup competitions.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

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Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million followers. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

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