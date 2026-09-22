“As soon as we…”: Lewis Hall explains why he stayed at Newcastle despite Man United interest

Manchester United target Lewis Hall has explained why he turned down a move to Old Trafford this summer. The Red Devils were keen to sign the young left-back this summer as a possible long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

The 31-year-old started every Premier League game last season, but his contract expires next summer and United wanted to lay down succession plans before the end of the transfer window. Hall, who has been outstanding for Newcastle United of late, was reportedly identified as a priority target for the job, but the move never materialised.

The Englishman registered one goal and two assists in 47 appearances across all competitions last season, 36 of which were starts.

Lewis Hall Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 30 24 1 1 5 - - 2,180' UEFA Champions League 10 6 - 1 - - - 648' FA Cup 3 2 - - - - - 231' EFL Cup 3 3 - - - - - 196' Premier League 2 1 1 - - 1 - - 90' Total 47 36 1 2 6 - - 3,345'

Hall has since signed a contract extension at St. James’ Park, further complicating matters for the Red Devils. The player has now explained why he opted against a move away from Newcastle this summer.

Matthias Jaissle played key role in Hall stay

When asked by Chronicle Live if the constant speculation this summer felt difficult to deal with, Hall responded: “No, honestly, it didn’t. I guess whenever you’re linked to another team, you know that you’re doing something right.”

“I guess it’s just a credit to your own performances and how you are as a player, how you are as a person. I took that as a positive, but at the same time, I knew how much I love playing here and I knew that since the manager came in, I knew the ambitions and what we wanted to achieve.”

“After not many conversations, not many training sessions, I knew that the manager was going to be really good for this club and I knew that as a team, bringing in new players and improving the squad was really important and as soon as we did that, it was a no-brainer really to sign.”

The English full-back went on to lavish praise on manager Matthias Jaissle, who took over from Eddie Howe this summer. Hall appeared to suggest that the German manager played a key role in his stay. He added: “He’s a top guy. He’s been so good to me.”

“He gives me the licence to express myself as long as I do the defensive work and do the running that’s required for this position, which is quite a lot of work. But I’m happy to do it as long as it benefits the team. He’s been a positive for everyone who’s come in so far.”

Hall ready for long stay at Newcastle

Hall went on to hint that he could stay for years at St. James’ Park if the club continues to show ambition. When asked if signing a new deal establishes his long-term commitment to Newcastle United, the Englishman said: “I think so.”

“I think when you’re at a team you don’t think too far into the future. Obviously, I’m really grateful for the contract that I’ve received and the trust that I’ve been given from the board and from the manager and everything like that.”

“But I’m just taking it game by game, just trying to do the best I can for this club. We’ve got ambitions and as long as we achieve these ambitions and achieve what we want to achieve, I’m sure I’ll be here for a long time.”

Final Thoughts

Hall has all the elements to be the ideal long-term replacement for Shaw at Old Trafford. However, United may have to be at their most persuasive best to convince the young full-back to leave Newcastle next year.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images