Red-hot PL left-back wanted by Man United eager for Old Trafford move

Manchester United have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell. The Englishman has appeared on the Red Devils’ radar after delivering consistent performances for the Eagles.

Mitchell was a regular starter for the London club last season and has maintained his standards during this campaign as well.

Tyrick Mitchell Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 5 2 - - - 421' UEFA Europa League 1 1 - - - - 90' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 6 6 2 - - - 511'

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that United have identified the 27-year-old as a possible option to initially cover for and ultimately replace Luke Shaw. The Red Devils were keen to bring in an understudy for the veteran full-back this summer but failed to get a deal across the line before the end of the summer transfer window.

United’s left-back conundrum

Shaw was outstanding last season, starting every game in the Premier League, but has already missed three of United’s seven games this season with an injury. The 31-year-old has a poor fitness history and is also out of contract next summer, making it imperative for INEOS to look for replacements.

The Red Devils have Patrick Dorgu in the squad, but he has previously been deployed in a more attacking role by Michael Carrick. When covering at left-back during Shaw’s absence this season, the Dane has struggled to impress.

Another option available for Carrick is Harry Amass, but the teenager is not the finished article yet. The situation has prompted talk of a return for the likes of Lewis Hall and Alejandro Balde next summer.

Mitchell has now emerged as a more achievable option. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that a move could be possible in January, especially as his contract expires at the end of this season. The Englishman’s stance on the transfer has now come to light, and it will be music to the ears of United fans.

Mitchell ready for Old Trafford move

According to Football Insider, Mitchell would jump at the opportunity to join United. The report states: “Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell would be extremely keen on the idea of a move to Manchester United, sources have told Football Insider.”

“The Red Devils are clear admirers of the 27-year-old, who is out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of the current season.”

The report insists that the Englishman would struggle to turn down the Red Devils if they come calling. It continues: “Mitchell has played in Europe and won trophies with the Eagles, but the opportunity to play Champions League football would hugely appeal to him.”

“Sources say that the defender would ‘find it hard’ to turn down an ‘offer’ from United if they put a contract on the table for him.”

Final Thoughts

Mitchell’s Premier League experience and style of play make him a fantastic replacement for Shaw at Old Trafford. United cannot allow this opportunity to pass, especially if the Englishman himself is eager to make the move.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United’s interest in Mitchell covered by multiple outlets.

✅ Mitchell matches the profile United want for the left-back position

⚠️ This could be speculation from the publication rather than the player’s stance

TPP view

We believe that while United could be hot on Mitchell’s heels, suggestions that the player would be eager to move to Old Trafford may be premature.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images