Harry Amass makes major decision after failed Man United summer exit



Manchester United defender Harry Amass has reportedly reached a major decision on his future after failing to secure a move in the summer.

Transfer disappointment

United considered selling Amass when the window was open, as they pursued the signing of a left-back to provide competition for Luke Shaw.

The Red Devils eventually opted against making an acquisition, which resulted in Amass staying.

It’s believed the youngster was keen on exit in search of regular first-team minutes, which are already proving extremely hard to come by in the early stages of the new season.

There were rumours that United were prepared to accept as little as £6m to offload the Carrington academy graduate.

In the dying embers of the window, Burnley explored a swoop for Amass. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Norwich City and teams in Europe are also believed to have weighed up a move for the United player.

Unless his situation improves, it appears probable that Amass will depart on loan in January or be permanently transferred.

And according to the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old has decided to get new representation ahead of a pivotal moment in his career.

Amass call

The newspaper reports, “Confidential has learned Harry Amass has separated from long-standing agent Jason Mac and joined M+C Saatchi Football, the agency launched in conjunction with Jamie Redknapp.”

“The move to Amass’ new agency was made in August but there is some doubt over just how long that arrangement will last, with many determined to take over representation of the United teen.”

“Multiple agents are circling to try and convince Amass and his family to join their stable of players, with the youngster a January target for teams in the Championship, Germany and the Netherlands.”

Amass turned out for United in the Champions League triumph over Sabah FK. He came on as a substitute for the final 18 minutes.

Feature image David Lidstrom via Getty Images