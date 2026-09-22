Man United eyeing 27-yo PL left-back, January deal viewed as doable

Manchester United failed to strengthen the left-back area over the summer, and that decision has made Michael Carrick’s life difficult.

Luke Shaw does not have the legs anymore to operate up and down the flank and has already missed two games due to fitness issues. Meanwhile, Patrick Dorgu lacks the composure and positional awareness required to play effectively in the defensive third.

However, INEOS could be handed an early opportunity to amend their mistake.

Manchester United have a chance to sign Tyrick Mitchell in January

According to TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell is attracting growing interest from Manchester United as he enters the final year of his contract.

Mitchell is due to become a free agent at the end of the season, but it is understood that a January move is “growing more likely”.

The 27-year-old English left-back has made more than 200 league appearances for Palace, but his dwindling contract has presented United with “a real chance to land the defender in a cut-price deal.”

The Eagles remain determined to extend Mitchell’s contract and are thought to be doing everything they can to persuade him, but interest from the likes of United could reportedly turn the reliable defender’s head.

Competition for Tyrick Mitchell’s signature

It is claimed United are keeping a “particularly close eye” on Mitchell’s situation.

They view the Palace star as an experienced, ready-made option who knows the Premier League inside out.

Lewis Hall was the club’s preferred target over the summer, and he is still admired at Old Trafford, but Mitchell is a much cheaper option than Hall and a deal for him in January is “viewed as doable.”

Liverpool and Chelsea are also keen on Mitchell.

Palace are believed to be hopeful of finding an agreement with the left-back, but will want to recoup a small fee for him in January if fresh terms cannot be agreed in the coming months.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 4/10

Why?

✅ The player fits United’s tactical and financial profile

⚠️ The journalist’s track record is questionable

TPP view

United do need a left-back but it is best to wait for a more reliable source to confirm Tyrick Mitchell is a target.

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