Manchester United make final transfer call on Harry Amass



A major update has been issued on the future of Manchester United ahead of the close of the summer transfer window.

Plenty of interest

Speculation over Amass’ future has ramped up over the past few days amidst suggestions that United are prepared to let him go.

Sunday’s 5-2 triumph over Ipswich Town may have been convincing on the scoreboard, but Luke Shaw’s struggles only underscored United’s desperate need for a left-back; yet this need has apparently done nothing to deter them from offloading Amass.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United were in talks with Burnley over a late deal for Amass. Both a permanent and a loan exit were considered.

It then emerged that Wolverhampton Wanderers were also considering a swoop for the England youth international, as were West Ham and Norwich City.

The youngster is believed to be keen on regular first-team football, but that appears unlikely at Old Trafford despite United competing on multiple fronts this season.

A fresh update has surfaced, and whether it will disappoint Amass largely depends on his perspective.

Amass latest

Nathan Salt of the Daily Mail reports, “Expectation now is Harry Amass will stay with a move unlikely in remainder of window.”

Expectation now is Harry Amass will stay with a move unlikely in remainder of window. Not ideal for his development imo #mufc — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) September 1, 2026

This has been corroborated by BBC journalist Simon Stone.

“Told Harry Amass will stay at Manchester United barring unexpected change of direction.”

Told Harry Amass will stay @ManUtd barring unexpected change of direction. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 1, 2026

The decision now rests with Carrick. Does he thrust Amass into the first-team picture as cover for Shaw, or consign him to the academy ranks for the time being?

Amass proved himself in pre-season and certainly deserves a shot to stake his claim in the side.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a journalist with a very reliable record for Man United transfer news.

✅ Backed by another journalist with an equally good record.

TPP view

We believe Amass is now set to stay at Man United.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images