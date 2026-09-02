Aston Villa star explains why he snubbed Man United in 2023

Manchester United attempted to sort out their goalkeeping department last summer, investing in the relatively unknown Senne Lammens. A year later, the Belgian has become a mainstay in Michael Carrick’s squad.

Until the Lammens’ arrival, the goalkeeping department had been the Premier League giants’ bane in recent seasons. The Red Devils parted ways with club legend David de Gea in the summer of 2023, with the Spaniard leaving as a free agent.

United were looking for a new custodian that year and ended up signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan. That move turned out to be a disaster, as the Cameroonian failed to convince, forcing the Red Devils to turn to Lammens.

Senne Lammens Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 32 39 8 - - 2,880' Jupiler Pro League 4 4 - - - 360' FA Cup 1 2 - - - 90' Total 37 45 8 - - 3,330'

Onana’s temporary departure to Trabzonspor and Lammens’ rise appeared to have addressed United’s goalkeeping nightmare following De Gea’s departure. However, things could have been very different because the English giants also had their eyes on Zion Suzuki in the summer of 2023.

Suzuki joined Aston Villa this summer

Suzuki rose through the ranks at Urawa Red Diamonds and broke into the senior side in 2021. He showed great promise with the Japanese club, and subsequently turned heads at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Japanese was yet to establish himself at one of Europe’s top leagues during that time, but had done enough to convince United. However, Suzuki snubbed a move to Old Trafford and opted to join Belgian club Sint-Truiden instead on a season-long loan in 2023.

A year later, he moved to Parma, where he would go on to spend two seasons. The links to United, meanwhile, refused to subside, and the 24 year old was also tipped as an option to replace Andre Onana last summer.

However, the Red Devils decided to target Lammens instead, a move that has since been vindicated. Suzuki finally left the Serie A club this summer to arrive in the Premier League, joining Aston Villa around three years after first turning down a move to England. The Japanese international has now shed light on that decision.

Suzuki explains United decision

Speaking recently, as cited by The Sun, Suzuki revealed that he turned down United in 2023 in a bid to play regular football. He said: “It was my priority to play games so that is why I made the decision and I played in Belgium for one year, in Parma for two years.”

“It was very important to play in Serie A for two years and now I am confident. I made good steps and now I am here to play for the club. I want to enjoy this moment and help the team.”

Suzuki has been tasked with replacing Emiliano Martinez at Villa Park. The Argentine was also a target for United last summer and joined Chelsea this year.

Final Thoughts

Lammens has been exceptional since arriving at Old Trafford. Despite conceding four goals this season, the Belgian has made a string of impressive saves. United fans, as such, are unlikely to rue missing out on Suzuki.

Featured image Alessandro Sabattini via Getty Images