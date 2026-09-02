Red-hot No. 9 wanted by United makes key decision on his future

After being linked with several top strikers all summer, Manchester United ended the transfer window without making an attacking addition to their squad. The Red Devils secured third place in the Premier League last season, riding high on a rejuvenated attack built at the cost of over £200 million.

However, with the Premier League giants preparing to participate in the Champions League, further attacking additions were expected this year. United welcomed Marcus Rashford back to their squad after a fruitful loan spell with Barcelona.

However, there was a belief that Michael Carrick could do without another centre-forward, especially with Joshua Zirkzee failing to click. The Dutchman was also heavily linked with an exit this summer, further accelerating United’s plans.

Among the players reportedly on the Red Devils’ wish list for the job was Inter Milan striker Francesco Pio Esposito.

United hold an interest in Pio Esposito

Esposito rose through the ranks at the San Siro and was quite impressive with the youth side. He left in the summer of 2023 to join Spezia, initially on a one-year loan deal, before his stay was extended for another year.

Upon his return to Inter Milan last summer, the Italian was drafted into the first-team squad and has not looked back since. Last season, Esposito registered 10 goals and six assists in 48 games, helping the Nerazzurri win the Serie A title.

Pio Esposito Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 35 7 4 1 - 1,560' UEFA Champions League 9 2 2 1 - 518' Italy Cup 4 1 - 1 - 187' Supercoppa Italiana - - - - - - Total 48 10 6 3 - 2,265'

His efforts turned heads at Old Trafford and United were tipped to make a move for the 21 year old before the end of the summer. Unfortunately, the move never materialised, while Zirkzee also ended up staying at the club.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils are expected to keep their eyes on the young striker with the prospect of a future move not entirely impossible. However, it now appears that prising Esposito away from San Siro has just become a lot tougher.

Esposito signs new deal with Inter Milan

According to Sky Sports Italia, Esposito has extended his stay with Inter, signing a new two-year extension on deadline day, 1 September. The report states: “The final day of the transfer window brought no major surprises for Inter, who had already made their moves some time ago and did not come across any last-minute opportunities.”

“Pio Esposito has extended his contract with the Nerazzurri until 2032.”

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia before entering the Nerazzurri’s headquarters, Esposite said: “I’m delighted to have renewed my contract with the club; we’ll carry on working as usual.”

Final Thoughts

United opted against signing a new No. 9 this summer, and it now appears that Esposito could also be out of reach in the near future. Fans will hope that Benjamin Sesko can hit a higher gear this season and become the striker the Red Devils have missed in recent years.

Featured image Alessandro Sabattini via Getty Images