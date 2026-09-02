Home » Man United considered signing of ex-Bayern Munich star before Youri Tielemans

Man United considered signing of ex-Bayern Munich star before Youri Tielemans

Leon Goretzka eventually signed for Aston Villa

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Youri Tielemans


Manchester United reportedly considered signing former Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka before they eventually opted for Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans signing

In July, United confirmed the arrival of Tielemans as their second midfield signing following the capture of Andrey Santos from Chelsea.

Tielemans’ arrival came as a shock to nearly everyone, given that there had been virtually no speculation linking him to the club.

United activated his £35m release clause, which had been largely under the radar before the deal materialised. The Belgium international put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

He has started in both Premier League games of the 2026/27 season against Hull City and Ipswich Town. He endured a tough time at the MKM Stadium but showed his class last weekend as the Red Devils put Ipswich to the sword in a 5-2 triumph.

But according to James Ducker of The Telegraph, United could have ended up with Goretzka instead of Tielemans.

Goretzka signed for Villa as a free agent, most likely to offset Tielemans’ exit

Goretzka consideration

Ducker writes, “United considered a move for Leon Goretzka, who subsequently joined Aston Villa as a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich, after the collapse of a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson, before settling on Tielemans after learning about his £35m release clause.”

Quite how far United’s interest in Goretzka extends is anyone’s guess. The Germany international has been a perennial name on Old Trafford’s wishlist, yet a transfer has somehow always eluded them.

Fans will likely be grateful it was Tielemans, not Goretzka, who came through the door.

In addition to Tielemans and Santos, United also secured the signature of Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion.

United are next in action on Sunday when they go away to Everton.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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