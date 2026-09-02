Everton could see former Man United attacker return to haunt the Red Devils on Sunday



Anthony Martial has not had a great time since leaving Manchester United in the summer of 2024, but could the Premier League, and Everton specifically, be where he rediscovers his mojo?

After leaving United, the Frenchman signed for AEK Athens, though he spent just a single season with the Greek side. In 19 appearances in the Greek Super League, he scored seven times and provided one assist.

Mexican side Monterrey then snapped him up in 2025. However, he never really took off in Liga MX, managing just one goal and two assists in 17 appearances.

In June, the attacker and the Mexican club opted to part ways, with injuries, including a dislocated shoulder, and controversy having disrupted his time in Mexico and left him as a free agent.

Unfortunately, despite the summer transfer window being open, no one came forward to sign him.

Martial offered to clubs in the Premier League

However, according to a report from TeamTalk, Martial could now make his return to the top flight.

The outlet reports that “Everton, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur are among those who have all been spoken to in recent days about the possibility of signing the former United forward.”

While the same report suggests Everton are denying interest in the striker, it remains surprising that they would resist the opportunity to sign a tried-and-tested Premier League forward.

Everton in need of striking reinforcements

The David Moyes-led side are well short on striking options, having allowed Beto to leave without replacing him after deals for Joshua Zirkzee and Folarin Balogun failed to materialise.

If the Toffees do change their mind and bring him on board, however, Martial and United could be set up for one interesting reunion.

This Sunday, Everton host United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and after their commanding win over Ipswich, the Red Devils will be looking to carry on that ruthlessness. Everton, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back after dropping points against Bournemouth.

It could therefore be an interesting watch, one that could take a sharp twist should the Toffees end up signing Martial.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Anthony Martial is a free agent

✅ Everton are desperate to bolster their attack

⚠️ Source not as reliable

TPP View

With Everton desperate to sign a striker after letting one go and failing to bring in reinforcements, a move for Martial is certainly worth keeping an eye on.

Featured image by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

