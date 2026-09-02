Victor Musa: Why Man United turned down Bromley loan offer for starlet



Manchester United were reportedly presented with a loan proposal for talented forward Victor Musa, which they turned down.

Sky is the limit

Musa has enjoyed a steady rise since joining United in the summer of 2023.

The 19-year-old began his career at CD Lourdes in Spain before moving to England and signing for Bradford City. It’s from here that he sealed a switch to the Red Devils.

Last season, he made 18 appearances across all competitions, contributing four goals and as many assists.

During the just-closed summer window, United expressed a willingness to let their starlets leave, either permanently or on loan in search of regular first-team minutes.

United made sure to include sell-on clauses and other financial protections in the permanent exits of their departing players.

According to Football Insider journalist Peter O’Rourke, there was an opening for Musa to leave but United were not interested.

It’s understood that the Red Devils want to keep him, presumably to personally oversee his development.

Musa decision

O’Rourke wrote on X, “Understand Manchester United have turned down a loan offer from Bromley for striker Victor Musa as they have no plans to loan out the forward this window.”

Understand Manchester United have turned down a loan offer from Bromley for striker Victor Musa as they have no plans to loan out the forward this window. #MUFC #WeAreBromley #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/RSZeI2MPUe — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) September 1, 2026

United are likely to reassess Musa’s situation in January after six months of the campaign have passed.

Should he impress and United deem him ready to progress, he could either be sent out on loan or elevated into Michael Carrick’s first-team setup.

Carrick has more than made it clear that he wil not hesitate to promote youngsters he feels are ready to make the jump to the senior squad.

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