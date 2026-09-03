Chelsea’s mystery deadline-day target identified as former Man United midfielder

Chelsea made a deadline-day approach for Everton midfielder James Garner, with the former Manchester United academy graduate emerging as the player behind a previously unidentified move.

The approach did not lead to a transfer, leaving Garner at Everton once the window closed.

Chelsea’s late search leads to Garner

Garner has been with Everton since leaving United permanently in 2022. His switch to the blue half of Liverpool ended a long association with the Red Devils, whom he had joined at academy level.

The midfielder had already gained senior experience away from Old Trafford by that stage, undertaking loan spells with Watford and Nottingham Forest.

His time at Forest proved particularly important. Garner was a regular during their successful 2021/22 Championship play-off campaign, helping the club return to the Premier League before moving to Merseyside.

Deadline-day approach fails to produce a move

talkSPORT reports that Garner was the subject of Chelsea’s mystery £65 million deadline-day approach.

The identity of the player had initially been unclear, but the outlet has now named the Everton midfielder as Chelsea’s target.

No agreement was completed before the deadline, meaning the 25-year-old remains part of Everton’s squad. The interest nevertheless places another former United player at the centre of a high-profile Premier League transfer story.

James Garner’s route from Carrington to Everton

Garner progressed through United’s youth system and made his senior debut under Jose Mourinho in February 2019, appearing as a substitute against Crystal Palace.

He made seven first-team appearances for the Red Devils but faced heavy competition for midfield minutes. Loans became the main route to regular senior football, beginning with a move to Watford in 2020 followed by the spell at Forest.

United sold Garner to Everton in September 2022. He later added an international honour to his CV as part of the England side which won the 2023 European Under-21 Championship without conceding a goal throughout the tournament.

At Everton, his ability to operate in central midfield or in a wider role has increased his usefulness, while his delivery from set pieces was already a notable feature of his game during his spell at Forest.

Garner will now continue at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where he is due to face United on Sunday.

Final Thoughts

Chelsea made a deadline-day approach for James Garner.

No transfer was completed before the window closed.

Xabi Alonso sanctioned the £65 million move

Garner is set to face United on Sunday

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images