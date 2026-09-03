One of Man United’s former brightest academy stars signs for tiny Portuguese club

Former Manchester United youngster Aliou Traoré has agreed to join Portuguese second-tier side Vizela ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The 25-year-old French midfielder has accepted a two-year contract containing an option for a further season, opening the latest chapter of a career which has taken him across several European leagues.

Traoré’s route from United to Turkey

Traoré spent part of his formative career at Manchester United but did not establish himself in the Red Devils’ senior side.

After leaving the English club’s youth set-up, he went on to represent teams in France, Italy and Turkey as he pursued regular first-team football. The news follows that of another United academy graduate, Zidane Iqbal, being tipped for a surprise switch to Dundee United in Scotland.

Traore’s previous clubs include Caen, Parma, Frosinone, Goztepe and Keçiörengücü, giving the midfielder experience of several different footballing environments.

He most recently played for Vanspor. Across the past three seasons, he has accumulated 100 appearances, providing Vizela with a player who has been featuring consistently at senior level.

Vizela agree two-year contract

O Jogo reports that Vizela have reached an agreement with Traoré to strengthen their first-team midfield for the new campaign.

The initial deal will run for two seasons and the Portuguese club retains the option to extend his stay by another year.

Traoré highlighted the ambition of Vizela’s project after completing the move and expressed his eagerness to begin working with his new team.

“I am very motivated and eager to represent Vizela,” he told the club’s media.

A box-to-box midfielder with international pedigree

Traoré has represented France at youth international level, although the move to Vizela will be another opportunity to build his reputation in senior club football.

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