Roy Keane advises Man United against move for English speedster

Manchester United ended the summer without signing a new left-back, despite being linked with several candidates for the position for some time. The Red Devils started the transfer window by prioritising midfield reinforcements to offset Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s ACL injury.

INEOS invested over £150 million in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba before the focus shifted to the left-back position. The Premier League giants were looking to add more competition for Luke Shaw in the squad.

The English full-back was indispensable for United last season, starting every game in the league. However, Shaw has a history of fitness-related issues, and with the Red Devils preparing for a fixture-congested campaign, reinforcements were in order.

Meanwhile, the 31 year old is in the final year of his contract and is also on the wrong side of 30, further accelerating the English giants’ plans.

United considered several candidates for left-back position

United were linked with several left-backs this summer from the Premier League and abroad. The Red Devils have shown a preference for targets accustomed to the rigours of the English top flight in recent windows, and were subsequently linked with Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall and Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Brighton & Hove Albion speedster Ferdi Kadioglu was also mentioned as a possible option. Meanwhile, candidates from foreign leagues were also under consideration, including Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde.

INEOS also considered moves for RB Leipzig’s David Raum and Racing Santander prodigy Jorge Salinas, but ended the window without signing anyone for the position. Michael Carrick will have to make do with the options at hand for now, but recent reports suggest that Hall remains in United’s plans for the future.

Lewis Hall Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 30 24 1 1 5 - - 2,180' UEFA Champions League 10 6 - 1 - - - 648' FA Cup 3 2 - - - - - 231' EFL Cup 3 3 - - - - - 196' Premier League 2 1 1 - - 1 - - 90' Total 47 36 1 2 6 - - 3,345'

However, club legend Roy Keane has explained why the Red Devils should refrain from a move for the 21 year old.

United advised against Hall move

Speaking on Stick to Football, Keane raised questions about Hall’s defensive abilities. He said: “I don’t think Hall is the answer. He’s not bad, don’t get me wrong. I don’t think he’s a good defender.”

“We’re going back to that (conversation): what’s your priority in a defender now? Of course you want him to be comfortable in possession, of course, but first and foremost, they can defend because that’s what your challenge is now.”

“Whatever it is with your attacking players… ‘Listen lads, two midfielders and an attacking four, go and win us the game, but we’ve got to be solid defensively’. Even if it’s sacrificing being good on the ball….”

Final Thoughts

Hall remains highly rated in the Premier League circles and all signs indicate that he can be a fantastic successor for Shaw. While the player is not the finished article yet, there is every chance that he can improve his defensive abilities to allay Keane’s fears.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images