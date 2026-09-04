Man United are closely monitoring six-time league winner, INEOS are in love with his versatility



Manchester United’s focus this past summer was on revamping their engine room at the request of Michael Carrick.

In came three new signings — Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba — to bolster the midfield, while INEOS failed with a deadline day move for Louis Page.

Last year, the co-owners had focused on improving the team’s attack, which naturally means that next year the backline will receive all the attention.

The head coach needed reinforcements this summer, but the 20-time English league champions chose to keep their powder dry.

Josip Stanisic on United’s radar

All but two defenders are fighting for their United futures, and as seen previously, the Old Trafford side love a versatile signing.

This explains why the three-time Champions League winners are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich’s supremely talented Josip Stanisic.

The Croat can play all across the backline. Primarily a right-back by trade, the 26-year-old can also excel as a centre-back, and as he is two-footed, he has also played out on the left.

Last season, he made 43 appearances in all competitions, playing as right-back on 26 occasions, 15 times as left-back, and twice as centre-back.

A move for Josip Stanisic makes a lot of sense

According to Fussballdaten, United are among several European heavyweights to be monitoring the Croatia international.

PSG, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool are also in the race, but prising him away from Bavaria will not be easy.

Josip Stanisic has a contract with the Bundesliga giants until 2029 and Bayern will only come to the negotiating table if an offer in the range of £47 million to £56 million is submitted.

“Bayern Munich’s 26-year-old Croatian international defender Josip Stanišić remains one of the most closely watched versatile players in European football.

A deal will not be easy due to Bayern’s demands and the presence of several heavyweights

“According to sources, in addition to PSG and Real Madrid, Premier League heavyweights Arsenal , Manchester United and Liverpool are also closely monitoring the tactical development of the Croatian and his role in the Munich squad.

“In their search for additional depth at right-back and centre-back, Manchester United particularly appreciate the player’s extensive Bundesliga and European Cup experience.”

“Bayern Munich will likely demand at least €55 to €65 million just to enter negotiations. Furthermore, the club is expected to push for substantial performance-related bonuses and a sell-on clause in any potential transfer package.”

Ideally, United should have little problem in paying such a fee, but it remains to be seen if the player is open to a departure from the Allianz Arena, where he is a regular.

Also, INEOS’ focus on signing only Premier League-proven stars could also prove to be a problem.

Feature image Lars Baron via Getty Images