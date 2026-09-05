David Moyes hints at dramatic deal to resurrect the career of former Man United fan favourite



Anthony Martial is now without a club after he and Mexican Liga MX side C.F. Monterrey parted ways in June.

A dislocated shoulder injury in February 2026, followed by a disciplinary dispute with manager Nicolas Sanchez that led to a training ban, ultimately left both parties with little choice but to part ways.

Never kicked on

Unfortunately for Martial, his career has failed to gain momentum since his 2024 Manchester United exit. He never managed to make an impact at AEK Athens immediately after leaving United, scoring just seven goals in 19 league games for the Greek Super League side.

Given the hype surrounding his move, that return was not enough.

Monterrey then took a chance on him a year later in 2025, yet he fared no better there, finding the net just once in 17 league appearances before leaving.

Martial eyeing new challenge, with Premier League return favoured

Now without a club, The Peoples Person covered a report earlier this week that claimed Martial had been offered to several Premier League clubs, Everton among them.

While that report suggested the Toffees had the option to sign him but had yet to act on it, David Moyes’ latest admission suggests something may happen.

Having sold Beto and failed to secure a replacement before deadline day, with INEOS blocking their attempt to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Everton now have only Thierno Barry as a senior natural striker in their squad.

As a result, they could certainly use late reinforcement up front, and a move for a free agent like Martial makes sense.

Moyes confirms transfer activity

Indeed, Moyes has confirmed that Everton are keeping their options open, stating:

“We’re looking at the free agents’ market, but I want a team that can be at the top end and can challenge. The disappointment would be that I want to keep pushing on and for the players to believe we’re going in the right direction.”

If Martial was indeed hoping to move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Moyes’ comments should offer a significant boost to those hopes.

With his Premier League experience, he should back himself as one of the strongest options available to Everton as they look to fill the gap in their attack.

Featured image by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

