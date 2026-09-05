Harry Amass: United have shot themselves in the foot with stubborn transfer decision



The best way to sort Harry Amass‘s future was to allow him to leave. Even if it was on a loan deal, the full-back should have been allowed to go.

Towards the end of the summer transfer window, it emerged that INEOS were demanding £6 million to let Amass leave.

Amass’ failed Burnley switch

Burnley genuinely wanted him, but their proposal of around £3.5 million fell well below what the Red Devils were willing to accept.

The Clarets, however, refused to return with an improved offer, and the transfer fell through.

Realising Burnley were never going to meet their asking price, United’s chiefs should have wisely proposed a straight loan instead. They did not.

Amass ended up staying at M16, and that may yet prove to be a transfer blunder.

Overlooked

Two games into the season, Amass has not made a single matchday squad. Instead, he finds himself back playing for United’s under-21s.

Indeed, as obvious as it is that United never signed a left-back and there remains a squad gap at that position, Amass is still not in the conversation to deputise for Shaw.

Yet, if trusted, Amass can certainly do a good job at left-back. He proved as much at Sheffield Wednesday, impressing despite the Owls’ struggles. He was arguably their best player before United decided he needed a different challenge to the one at Hillsborough Stadium.

Unfortunately, sending him out on loan to Norwich in the winter did not go to plan. His Carrow Road switch turned into a nightmare, as he suffered a season-ending injury shortly after making a brief debut.

Fortunately, by pre-season Amass was fit and available again. He featured in every pre-season game bar the AC Milan friendly, taking a full part in United’s preparations.

Despite that involvement, however, Amass now finds himself in a tricky position. He was expected to be sold, but has ended up staying.

Every suggestion points to him seeing little first-team football, and if that proves to be the case, the Red Devils will certainly have shot themselves in the foot.

Carrick should give Amass a chance to protect his value

Spending much of his time with the reserves will only plummet his value. Asking £6 million for his services would then be a joke.

Some ask why Manchester United struggle to sell players. Well, poor decisions like the Amass situation, failing to send him out on loan, and overlooking him for first-team football, go a long way to explaining why the 20-time English champions end up selling their stars for peanuts.

It is also why they will end up selling future stars, such as Alvaro Carreras for €6 million (£5 million), only to watch them become a massive hit elsewhere before sealing big-money moves to top clubs like Real Madrid.

That said, INEOS can still change their approach. Michael Carrick can help with that, starting by polishing the rough diamond that Amass is, so that come the winter transfer window, the young defender’s value can justifiably be pushed beyond £6 million.

Feature image David Lidstrom via Getty Images

