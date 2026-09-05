Home » Everton almost landed “fantastic” Man United wonderkid for a meagre £2m

Everton almost landed “fantastic” Man United wonderkid for a meagre £2m

Deal for Ethan Wheatley was agreed between both parties before the Toffees pulled the plug

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Ethan Wheatley


On deadline day, Manchester United came close to sending Joshua Zirkzee out on loan to Sunday’s opponents.

Everton, having run into trouble with Folarin Balogun’s medical, offered the Red Devils a lucrative loan fee to sign the Dutchman.

But with hardly any time left to bring in a replacement, the 20-time English league champions turned down the Toffees, who have been left short in attack.

That explains why the team from Merseyside have been linked with a stunning move for former Old Trafford fan favourite Anthony Martial, who is currently a free agent.

Ethan Wheatley came this close to joining Everton

Interestingly, David Moyes’ side initially had another United striker in their sights, Ethan Wheatley.

The 20-year-old became the club’s 250th academy graduate to make his first team debut and racked up four senior caps under former manager Erik ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

At that point, it seemed like the sky was the limit for the Stockport-born starlet, but failed loans to Walsall, Northampton Town and Bradford City have dented his confidence.

He was this close to a permanent exit to join Everton, as per The Daily Mail, only for United’s Premier League rivals to pull the plug and focus their energies on different areas of the squad.

Everton pulled the plug at the last minute

“Perhaps the warning signs about the club’s true financial status were already there.

“Days previously, a £2m deal for Manchester United’s 20-year-old striker Ethan Wheatley had been put in place. All was agreed, only for Everton to pull back. Financial priorities lay elsewhere.”

Ethan Wheatley has ended up joining Lincoln City on a season-long loan. This might be his last chance to impress his parent club.

So far this campaign, the “fantastic” Carrington graduate has only managed a five-minute cameo off the bench in the EFL Cup while remaining an unused substitute in both league games.

Feature image Ian MacNicol via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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