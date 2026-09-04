Man United’s hopes of landing Nottingham Forest ace goes up in smoke



A major update has been provided on the future of Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams, which may interest Manchester United.

Williams interest

The summer window closed without signing a left-back despite the clear need for one, which was made even more obvious by Luke Shaw’s struggles during the 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town.

United considered a number of targets but ultimately did not make any concrete moves.

Some of the players believed to have been on the club’s wishlist were Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Jorge Salinas (Racing Santander), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), David Raum (RB Leipzig) and Williams.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are admirers of Williams and were keen on adding him to their ranks despite his past ties to Liverpool. However, it was indicated that new Forest boss Oliver Glasner was blocking a potential switch to Old Trafford.

After Forest’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield, Williams was asked about his future and strongly hinted that he was settled at the City Ground.

According to TEAMtalk, the 25-year-old was open to the idea of joining United and testing himself at a higher level.

However, The Telegraph report that he is set to extend his stay at Forest.

Williams update

The newspaper claims, “Nottingham Forest are close to agreeing a new contract with Neco Williams after an atypically quiet summer.”

“Williams is in advanced talks over a four-year extension in a move which will be a significant boost for Oliver Glasner, Forest’s head coach.”

“Williams, whose current deal has two years left to run, is poised to commit his future to the club within the next few days.”

It’s understood that Williams also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

John Perey explains that owner Evangelos Marinakis assured Glasner that he would be able to retain the core of the squad following Elliot Anderson’s £116m move to Manchester City.

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