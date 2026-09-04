Home » Teenage summer signing makes Man United’s Champions League squad as list is confirmed

Teenage summer signing makes Man United’s Champions League squad as list is confirmed

Tynan Thompson has been named in the squad

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Tynan Thompson


Manchester United youngster Tynan Thompson has been included in the club’s Champions League squad.

Thompson signs

In July, United confirmed Thompson’s arrival from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s understood that United forked out around £8m to lure him away from the North London outfit. Thompson scored 13 goals and contributed six assists last season across Under-18 to Under-21 level.

Thompson is expected to play primarily for United’s academy sides, though he will also have some involvement with the first team in training and on matchdays.

And he will have a chance to make his mark in the Champions League, with the Manchester Evening News confirming that he is part of the squad.

Champions League squad

United will face Bayern Munich (H), Atletico Madrid (A), Roma (H), Sporting (A), RB Leipzig (H), Villarreal (A), Sabah (H) and Como (A) in the league phase of the competition.

Michael Carrick and his players will kick off their odyssey next week when they host Sabah at Old Trafford.

MEN highlight that teams participating in the Champions League had until Wednesday evening to submit their squads. Kobbie Mainoo and Leny Yoro have not been included on United’s 25-man list but they are still eligible to play.

Clubs are required to submit an ‘A-list’ of eligible players.

Those born on or after 1 January 2005, provided they have been registered with the club for two consecutive years from the age of 15, or three years when accounting for a loan spell, are exempt from this requirement and are classified under the ‘B-list.’

Here’s United’s 25-man Champions League squad:

Goalkeepers: Karl Darlow, Tom Heaton, Senne Lammens, Dermot Mee

Defenders: Patrick Dorgu, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven

Midfielders: Carlos Baleba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Manuel Ugarte

Forwards: Amad, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee, Tynan Thompson

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersKarl Darlow, Tom Heaton, Senne Lammens, Dermot Mee
DefendersPatrick Dorgu, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven
MidfieldersCarlos Baleba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Manuel Ugarte
ForwardsAmad, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee, Tynan Thompson

Should United reach the knockout rounds, they will have until 4 February 2027 to register a maximum of three new players.

Feature image James Fearn via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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