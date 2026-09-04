Teenage summer signing makes Man United’s Champions League squad as list is confirmed



Manchester United youngster Tynan Thompson has been included in the club’s Champions League squad.

Thompson signs

In July, United confirmed Thompson’s arrival from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s understood that United forked out around £8m to lure him away from the North London outfit. Thompson scored 13 goals and contributed six assists last season across Under-18 to Under-21 level.

Thompson is expected to play primarily for United’s academy sides, though he will also have some involvement with the first team in training and on matchdays.

And he will have a chance to make his mark in the Champions League, with the Manchester Evening News confirming that he is part of the squad.

Champions League squad

United will face Bayern Munich (H), Atletico Madrid (A), Roma (H), Sporting (A), RB Leipzig (H), Villarreal (A), Sabah (H) and Como (A) in the league phase of the competition.

Michael Carrick and his players will kick off their odyssey next week when they host Sabah at Old Trafford.

MEN highlight that teams participating in the Champions League had until Wednesday evening to submit their squads. Kobbie Mainoo and Leny Yoro have not been included on United’s 25-man list but they are still eligible to play.

Clubs are required to submit an ‘A-list’ of eligible players.

Those born on or after 1 January 2005, provided they have been registered with the club for two consecutive years from the age of 15, or three years when accounting for a loan spell, are exempt from this requirement and are classified under the ‘B-list.’

Here’s United’s 25-man Champions League squad:

Goalkeepers: Karl Darlow, Tom Heaton, Senne Lammens, Dermot Mee

Defenders: Patrick Dorgu, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven

Midfielders: Carlos Baleba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Manuel Ugarte

Forwards: Amad, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee, Tynan Thompson

Position Players Goalkeepers Karl Darlow, Tom Heaton, Senne Lammens, Dermot Mee Defenders Patrick Dorgu, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven Midfielders Carlos Baleba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Manuel Ugarte Forwards Amad, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee, Tynan Thompson

Should United reach the knockout rounds, they will have until 4 February 2027 to register a maximum of three new players.

Feature image James Fearn via Getty Images