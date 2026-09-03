Bruno Fernandes: United skipper closing in on major PL record held by Harry Kane

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes is on the threshold of history once again. The Portuguese maestro wrote his name in the record books last season, after breaking the record for the most assists in a single season in the Premier League.

The record initially belonged to Thierry Henry, who registered 20 league assists in the 2002/03 season, during his time with Arsenal. Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne matched that feat in the 2019/20 campaign, but Fernandes managed to surpass them this year.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 35 35 9 21 5 - 3,068' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 37 36 9 22 5 - 3,203'

The 31 year old registered 21 assists in the Premier League last season, and subsequently went on to win the Premier League Playmaker of the Season. He also won the Premier League Player of the Season, the FWA Footballer of the Year and the PFA Player’s Player of the Year awards.

Fernandes even created history by becoming the first player to win the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year five times. However, he could achieve a feat this month that will place him with some of the Premier League’s all-time greats.

Fernandes in the running for seventh Player of the Month award

Fernandes is in the running for his seventh Premier League Player of the Month award, which would equal the record set by Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah. The Portuguese started the season with an underwhelming outing against Hull City, with United losing the game 2-0.

However, the Red Devils’ talisman managed to single-handedly turn things around last weekend in the home game against Ipswich Town. Fernandes scored a hat-trick and set up Bryan Mbeumo to score another, helping Michael Carrick’s team secure a 5-2 win.

In the process, the Portuguese won the club’s Player of the Match award and was also adjudged the Premier League Player of the Matchweek. Fernandes is in the running for United’s first Player of the Month award of the new season as well.

Fernandes is also leading the league’s goalscoring charts after two games and has been nominated for the league’s Player of the Month title. However, there is intense competition for August’s award.

United ace faces stiff competition for highly-acclaimed award

Fernandes will face competition from Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki and Chelsea duo Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro, all of whom have two goals to their name in August. Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has registered two assists, helping the Gunners keep two clean sheets, and he is in the mix as well.

Newcastle United’s Yoane Wissa is also nominated for the prestigious award, while Brentford midfielder Mamadou Sangare and Hull City custodian Konstantinos Tzolakis also make the cut. All eyes, however, will be on the United skipper, who has been ageing like fine wine.

Fernandes was adjudged the Premier League Player of the Month for February 2020, after a month at United, signalling that the Red Devils had signed a gem. Since then, the Portuguese magician has also lifted the award in June 2020, November 2020, December 2020, March 2025 and March 2026.

Fernandes was outstanding last season, and all signs indicate that there could be more records set this campaign. For now, the Portuguese will have his eyes on a Premier League record, with a view to equalling it and perhaps surpassing it this season.

Final Thoughts

Fernandes played a major role in United’s third-placed finish in the Premier League last season. With his contract set to expire next summer, fans will hope that INEOS tie the Portuguese Magnifico down to a new contract soon.

Featured image by Naomi Baker/Getty Images