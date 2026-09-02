Man United complete loan deal a day after transfer window closed in England



Manchester United have completed a loan deal a day after the transfer window shut in England.

As relayed on deadline day, Chido Obi was the subject of interest from Willem II in the Eredivisie. The move was agreed today as the window in the Netherlands remains open for an extra day.

The 18-year-old’s first-team minutes have dried up since last season, and the Red Devils felt the former Arsenal starlet’s development was best served playing senior minutes elsewhere.

As revealed by the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, the United academy graduate has completed his medical with the Dutch outfit and has put pen to paper on a straight loan agreement.

Chido Obi to Willem II complete

There is no buy option involved, and the Denmark Under-21 international is expected back at Old Trafford next year.

“Manchester United striker Chido Obi has completed his loan move to Willem II after medical in the Netherlands.

“Deal confirmed, straight loan,” Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

🚨🇳🇱 Manchester United striker Chido Obi has completed his loan move to Willem II after medical in the Netherlands. Deal confirmed, straight loan. pic.twitter.com/z9AyeksqIZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2026

After eight first-team caps under Ruben Amorim, Chido Obi was forced to play with the Under-18s and Under-21s last season due to United crashing out of both cup competitions at the first time of asking.

Loan move is the best for Chido Obi and his development

He impressed nonetheless, scoring 20 goals in all competitions while also registering six assists.

Apart from his goals, United coaches were pleased to note his improvement in his off-the-ball work ethic.

Clearly, the young Dane has outgrown academy football, and a loan to the Eredivisie should do him a world of good.

Alexander Isak was one well-known name to ply his trade at the Koning Willem II Stadion on a temporary basis. In fact, his incredible run of form helped revive his career.

Chido Obi has all the ingredients to succeed in the Eredivisie

United will be hoping for the same from Chido Obi. With Joshua Zirkzee expected to depart next season, the 20-time English league champions will need a backup for Benjamin Sesko.

A fit and firing Chido Obi might be the perfect answer. Now for him to go and ace it at Tilburg.

Feature image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images