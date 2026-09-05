United complete two academy signings, including teenage midfielder from Leicester City

Manchester United revamped their midfield during the recently concluded summer transfer window.

The Red Devils reportedly spent £148 million, excluding add-ons, to bring in three first-team midfielders with Premier League experience to replace Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

The club’s recruitment team demonstrated the same level of ambition in improving their options at youth level.

Manchester United register David Eze

Over the summer, Manchester United convinced David Eze to leave the Manchester City academy for a move to the red side of the city.

The gifted 16-year-old defensive midfielder represents England at under-16 level.

According to Stretford Paddock and Academy Scoop, a United page on X dedicated to covering academy football, the Premier League has completed its ratification process for the transfer of Eze from City to United, which is a key step given the player’s age.

“The 16-year-old midfielder has now been officially registered following a several-week investigation period,” Stretford Paddock wrote on X.

Academy Scoop added that several top clubs were interested in Eze, who is not expected to be “the last piece of academy-level business confirmed this summer.”

Manchester United complete signing of Leicester City’s teenage midfielder

Much has been written about United’s pursuit of Leicester City’s 18-year-old midfielder Louis Page. United entered advanced negotiations to sign Page on deadline day but ultimately refused to meet Leicester’s demands.

However, according to the aforementioned sources, they have completed the signing of another Leicester starlet.

It is understood United have secured the signature of under-15 player Manuel Appiah Boakye from Leicester City.

🚨📸 | #MUFC have completed the signing of U15 midfielder Manuel Appiah Boakye from Leicester City. Welcome to Manchester United, Manuel. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QDHm7moWc9 — MUFC Academy (@mufcacademy91) September 4, 2026

Boakye is regarded as a box-to-box midfielder and is another talent United have placed their trust in with an eye on the future.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images