Official: Man United complete permanent departure of academy forward 48 hours after transfer deadline



Manchester United have confirmed the sale of a player two days after the transfer window closed in England.

The club officially announced that Gabriele Biancheri has joined Austrian second division side FC Wacker Innsbruck on a permanent basis.

“Manchester United Academy forward Gabriele Biancheri has agreed to join FC Wacker Innsbruck on a permanent deal, subject to registration.”

The Austrian transfer window closed only on September 3, hence why a move was agreed so late.

Gabriele Biancheri joins FC Wacker Innsbruck

It is a surprising move considering La Liga side Real Betis tried to sign him permanently last year only for the Red Devils to turn them down.

Gabriele Biancheri joins FC Wacker Innsbruck on a permanent deal. Wishing you all the best for your career, Gabriele 🙌 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 3, 2026

Former United head coach Ruben Amorim was reportedly impressed with the Welshman, but a first-team chance at Old Trafford never materialised.

A disappointing loan spell with Rotherham United last season sealed his fate as United decided to cut him loose.

No financial details have emerged regarding the deal, but hopefully, United have included a buyback clause and a hefty sell-on clause considering the Wales Under-21 international’s potential.

Gabriele Biancheri needed a move

Last season, the 19-year-old scored eight goals and registered five assists for United’s Under-21s from only 13 starts across all competitions.

That includes a stunning hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s in Premier League 2 and a brilliant brace against Borussia Dortmund II in the Premier League International Cup.

The Cardiff-born starlet had won both the Under-18 Premier League and Premier League Cup while scoring 26 goals in 40 games for the Under-18s.

This demonstrates clearly that Gabriele Biancheri had outgrown academy football and needed regular minutes to further his development.

The Welsh wonderkid has the potential to succeed in Austria

Radek Vitek has shown in the recent past that a move to Austria could revive an academy graduate’s career and the former Cardiff wonderkid will be hoping to do the same at Innsbruck.

United have also loaned out fellow Under-21 forward Chido Obi, and it remains to be seen if he can return to the Theatre of Dreams ready to step up to the plate for Michael Carrick’s men.

Feature image Lewis Storey via Getty Images