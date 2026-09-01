Man United’s plans for Harry Amass revealed after dramatic end to deadline day



Despite an obvious need to strengthen at left-back, Manchester United are unlikely to be signing cover for Luke Shaw.

The Englishman has struggled for form since pre-season, and that has continued in the Premier League. Add to this his poor injury record, and Michael Carrick was right to demand a new full-back.

The Red Devils were linked with deadline day moves for Alejandro Balde and Jorge Salinas, but as things stand, an incoming is not expected.

Should United have pulled off a coup, academy graduate Harry Amass would have left with plenty of EFL interest in his services.

United’s disappointing plans for Harry Amass

Initially, there was talk of a permanent exit, but a loan deal was the most plausible move. Now, with Carrick short on options, the 19-year-old staying put means he is likely to be Shaw’s backup.

Harry Amass now expected to stay at #mufc beyond the deadline. Imagine he’ll be back with the U21s initially and get opportunities when/if appropriate with the first-team. w/ @Amarjournalist_ https://t.co/KnsGa5jRIW — Danyal Khan (@DanyalHKhan) September 1, 2026

Or is it? Sky Sports journalists Danyal Khan and Amar Mehta have claimed that the England Under-19 international is going to link up with United’s Under-21s instead.

He will only be called upon should Carrick feel the need to. First-team opportunities will remain limited, which will not be good for the London-born starlet’s development.

“Harry Amass now expected to stay at Manchester United beyond the deadline,” the update read on X (formerly Twitter).

Carrick still needs quality at left-back

“Imagine he’ll be back with the U21s initially and get opportunities when/if appropriate with the first-team.”

It seems like Harry Amass might get a callup to the matchday squad during cup games with Carrick set to retain trust in Shaw for now.

Both Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui can also play out wide on the left if needed, even though they prefer the right-back role.

Patrick Dorgu can also play there, but Carrick trusts him more in an attacking role.

INEOS will strengthen the backline next summer, with a revamp on the cards. They will also go back in for dream left-back target Lewis Hall.

Feature image David Lidstrom via Getty Images