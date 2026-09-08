Man United make major Carrick change that marks clear break from Ten Hag and Amorim



Manchester United have reportedly ushered in a drastic change under Michael Carrick, completely parting ways with what was the norm under former managers Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

Change

According to the Daily Mail, United’s youth teams are now mimicking the tactics and formation that Carrick and his coaching staff use at the first-team level.

“Under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, the decision was taken that youth teams did not need to play in the same game model as the first team.”

“It meant that players were not as adept at making the step up, either in first-team training sessions or in attempts to break into the senior squad.”

As the newspaper points out, this season has seen a clear parallel between Carrick’s first team and the club’s youth sides in terms of playing style.

Adam Lawrence’s Under-21s have switched from their usual 4-3-3 to the 4-2-3-1 that Carrick often resorts to.

Adding to the similarities, both Carrick’s first team and the youth sides now operate with a false nine.

How long this approach will continue remains to be seen, though it is highly likely that United have authorised the change in order to ease the transition for young players stepping up to the senior side.

Big week

Meanwhile, United are bracing for a busy few days as they aim to shake off their mixed start to the season.

Having been held to a heartbreaking 2-2 draw by Everton over the weekend, United will want to get back to winning ways when they open their Champions League campaign against Sabah on Thursday.

A win against the Azerbaijani side would get United off on the right foot and Carrick will be well aware of that.

Attention will then quickly shift to Sunday’s Manchester Derby.

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