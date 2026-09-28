What Man United would need to do to land Eddie Howe if they decide to replace Carrick

Five points from five Premier League games was not the start Manchester United expected.

The Red Devils ended last season with a promising run of 12 wins, three draws and two defeats. After a summer of quality reinforcements, the expectation was that Michael Carrick would have his side battling for glory.

Doubts creeping in over Carrick’s project

However, the report card is in, and five games into the campaign, it looks unlikely United will challenge for the title. The results and uninspired performances have offered little to suggest otherwise.

There is a growing worry that Michael Carrick may not be the man to take the 20-time English champions back to the top. As a result, whispers have already started about who INEOS could turn to in order to salvage their ambition of winning the league come 2028.

Eddie Howe is one name being linked. The Englishman has been out of work since leaving Newcastle United in the summer.

If Howe is the man United turn to should they decide a change is necessary, the Telegraph has set out what it would take to bring him back into the game.

Eddie Howe’s terms for next job

The Telegraph reports that Howe would prefer to stay out of management for a while, but two factors could prompt an immediate return.

First, the publication tips him to return only for a big club: “Not going to be interested in taking over a club battling relegation. You are not going to be tempted by an offer from a club who do not have the budget to compete for silverware.”

However, it is not just any big club. The Telegraph adds: “Howe will only return to club football if something really special is offered to him.”

United tick the first box as one of England’s biggest clubs, but they would still have to convince Howe of how special their project is.

Howe was in the frame to replace Erik ten Hag

Interestingly, the Telegraph also points out that United’s then sporting director, Dan Ashworth, was keen to hire Howe after Erik Ten Hag‘s sacking in 2024.

However, Ashworth’s recommendation was ignored, so it would be interesting if INEOS turned to Howe, a man they were not keen on signing back then, should Carrick leave.

Featured image by Peter Nicholls via Getty Images

