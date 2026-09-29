Shock U-turn: Man United set to open contract talks with “outstanding” star who was set to leave on a free



Manchester United failed to sign a left-back in the summer despite the very obvious need for one.

Michael Carrick only has Luke Shaw as his senior specialist option, and judging from the Englishman’s injury record, that was not the smartest decision.

The 31-year-old has already missed three games this new season, and with his current deal expiring next summer, there have been murmurs that INEOS could opt to let the England international leave on a free.

However, Football Insider have an interesting update on the matter. They have claimed that Michael Carrick views the ex-Southampton ace as a key cog in his project and, as a result, United are eager to try and tie down the left-back on a new long-term deal.

Luke Shaw set to be rewarded

With Luke Shaw starting every Premier League game last season, the Red Devils feel that their No.23 is past his injury issues.

The “outstanding” star is also the longest-serving member in the squad and it makes sense for the 20-time English league champions not to lose that experience.

However, the co-owners have also realised the need to add more competition for the left-back in order to unlock his best version moving forward.

“Manchester United are planning talks over a new contract for left-back Luke Shaw at the start of 2027, sources have told Football Insider. The 31-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer, but the club are keen to address that in the coming months.

INEOS U-turn

“In what will be seen by many as an unexpected twist, United still see a role for the defender long-term, and are preparing to also take his needs into account when discussing a new deal.

“United are also working to add competition for the veteran, after failing to bring in a new left-back during the summer transfer window.”

Lewis Hall is viewed as the perfect successor, but INEOS’ dilly-dallying and Newcastle’s adamant stance meant a deal never materialised this past summer.

Although United are expected to approach the Magpies again, a lot will depend on whether the St. James’ Park outfit have tied him down to a new deal.

Alejandro Balde is also on the club’s radar. It will be interesting to see if Luke Shaw remains as the starting option should United sign a competent left-back in the near future.

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