INEOS approach PL-winning manager to replace Michael Carrick as Man United head coach

Matheus Cunha’s 89th-minute deflected strike against Fulham may have extended Michael Carrick’s time at the helm of Manchester United.

United travelled to the capital to face Fulham on the back of an early Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Brighton at Old Trafford.

Carrick’s men were expected to respond positively after an embarrassing defeat, but all they could produce was another slow and passive performance, earning a mere point against a side in the relegation zone.

The 1-1 draw should give Carrick more time to improve his system, but a report in Italy suggests work has begun to fill his void if INEOS decide to pull the trigger.

Antonio Conte front-runner for Manchester United job

According to Calciomercato, Antonio Conte is in pole position to become Manchester United’s next manager.

The former Chelsea boss, who won the Premier League title with the Blues in 2017, has been without a club since leaving Napoli. Given his Premier League experience and winning pedigree, the idea of the Italian possibly joining United is intensifying in Italy.

It is suggested United’s difficult start to the season has led to the hierarchy considering a change on the touchline, and Conte is an option should Carrick be sacked this season.

In fact, it is claimed Conte is at the top of United’s shortlist and the Premier League giants have made initial contact to assess his availability.

It has been previously reported by Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) that Conte is waiting for possible offers and would consider a move to United.

Why Antonio Conte could emerge as Michael Carrick’s ideal replacement

Despite underwhelming results, Carrick has done praiseworthy work to improve United’s attacking play.

The Red Devils have had more touches in the opposition box than any other Premier League team so far this season. They have also hit the woodwork the most times. As such, with a little bit of luck, United could certainly have picked up more points.

However, Carrick deserves criticism for his side’s weak defending and lack of intensity out of possession, with United yet to keep a clean sheet in the league.

Conte is a defence-first coach known for running a tight ship. Should United continue to leak goals, the Italian’s name will grow even more popular in Manchester.

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