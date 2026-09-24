Home » Man United confirm major addition to Michael Carrick’s backroom staff during international break

Man United confirm major addition to Michael Carrick’s backroom staff during international break

Connor King has been appointed Man United’s assistant first-team goalkeeping coach.

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Carrick


Manchester United have confirmed the addition of a new member to Michael Carrick’s coaching staff.

New appointment

United have released a statement which reads, “Connor King has been appointed Manchester United’s assistant first-team goalkeeping coach.”

“King joins having previously been at Burnley where he had held various coaching roles since 2018.”

“Before beginning his coaching career, King came through Burnley’s academy and represented England up to Under-16s level.”

“He will join Michael Carrick’s coaching staff, working under lead first-team goalkeeping coach Craig Mawson.”

“Everyone at United would like to welcome Connor to the club.”

Turnaround needed

United are next in action on 10 October when they host bottom-of-the-table Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

It’s an important game for Carrick, who is increasingly coming under scrutiny amidst United’s miserable start to the 2026/27 Premier League season.

United currently sit in 12th place, having amassed five points from their opening five fixtures. This represents United’s joint-lowest tally after five games of a Premier League season, also picking up five in 2014/15 under Dutch tactician Louis van Gaal.

Carrick still has the support of the hierarchy for now but faith among the fanbase is steadily eroding, and without a dramatic turnaround, his position will come under threat.

There are suggestions United are doing background work on former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte should a dugout change be required.

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler is another one whose name has been mentioned. Hurzeler was the architect of United’s Carabao Cup downfall, rallying his side to a stunning 3-2 comeback victory at Old Trafford. And he went one better next time out, dismantling reigning champions Arsenal 3-0 to inflict their first defeat.

Featured image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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