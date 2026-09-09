Home » Darren Fletcher snubbed as Man United choose another youth boss for new role

Darren Fletcher snubbed as Man United choose another youth boss for new role

Adam Lawrence lands new UEFA Youth League position

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Pic of Adam Lawrence


Manchester United Under-21s boss Adam Lawrence has landed a new role, the Daily Mail have confirmed.

Lawrence stays

Lawrence is poised to carry on as the boss of the Under-21s this season, having returned to the club midway through last term.

He quit as the manager of United’s Under-18s at the end of the 2024/25 season for a new adventure at Premier League rivals Newcastle.

Lawrence, who led the Red Devils to a treble in 2024, took charge of Newcastle’s Under-21 side. But he lasted just three months before vacating his position and going back to United. He was appointed to replace Travis Binnion, who stepped up to the first team in the wake of Ruben Amorim’s dismissal.

Upon confirmation of his hiring on a permanent basis, Michael Carrick opted to keep Binnion as part of his backroom staff.

This paved the way for Lawrence to continue his stint with the Under-21s.

Now, the Daily Mail report that he has landed a new UEFA Youth League position.

New role

The newspaper reveals, “Confidential understands Lawrence is set to take charge of United’s Under 19s on their return to the UEFA Youth League.”

“He oversaw United’s last Youth League campaign in 2024 and after internal discussions as to whether he or Under 18s boss Darren Fletcher would manage the Under 19s, the job has landed at Lawrence’s door.”

The Red Devils will welcome Sabah to Leigh Sports Village at 2pm on Thursday, six hours before the respective first teams come up against each other at Old Trafford.

Carrick and his players will then shift their attention to Sunday’s Manchester Derby.

Lawrence led United’s Under-21s to the PL2 play-off final, where they were beaten by Brighton.

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images


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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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