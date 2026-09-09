Darren Fletcher snubbed as Man United choose another youth boss for new role



Manchester United Under-21s boss Adam Lawrence has landed a new role, the Daily Mail have confirmed.

Lawrence stays

Lawrence is poised to carry on as the boss of the Under-21s this season, having returned to the club midway through last term.

He quit as the manager of United’s Under-18s at the end of the 2024/25 season for a new adventure at Premier League rivals Newcastle.

Lawrence, who led the Red Devils to a treble in 2024, took charge of Newcastle’s Under-21 side. But he lasted just three months before vacating his position and going back to United. He was appointed to replace Travis Binnion, who stepped up to the first team in the wake of Ruben Amorim’s dismissal.

Upon confirmation of his hiring on a permanent basis, Michael Carrick opted to keep Binnion as part of his backroom staff.

This paved the way for Lawrence to continue his stint with the Under-21s.

Now, the Daily Mail report that he has landed a new UEFA Youth League position.

New role

The newspaper reveals, “Confidential understands Lawrence is set to take charge of United’s Under 19s on their return to the UEFA Youth League.”

“He oversaw United’s last Youth League campaign in 2024 and after internal discussions as to whether he or Under 18s boss Darren Fletcher would manage the Under 19s, the job has landed at Lawrence’s door.”

The Red Devils will welcome Sabah to Leigh Sports Village at 2pm on Thursday, six hours before the respective first teams come up against each other at Old Trafford.

Carrick and his players will then shift their attention to Sunday’s Manchester Derby.

Lawrence led United’s Under-21s to the PL2 play-off final, where they were beaten by Brighton.

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images