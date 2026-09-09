Jadon Sancho’s career set to be salvaged by an act of trust from an old United adversary



A surprise potential transfer destination has emerged for former Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho.

Search continues

The European summer transfer window shut down before Sancho could land a new club, but he can still move courtesy of his status as a free agent.

He has so far been unable to land somewhere, following United’s decision to release him upon the expiry of his contract.

Sancho has been linked to several teams including Fiorentina, AS Roma, Borussia Dortmund and Al-Ittihad but nothing has yet to materialise.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that there are two Premier League clubs weighing up a swoop for the England international. The identity of these teams is currently unknown.

Sancho made 83 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, contributing a measly 12 goals in that period.

The Manchester Evening News reports that an opening has surfaced for Sancho to join the Arabian Falcons of the UAE Second Division.

Surprise suitor

It’s said that the Arabian Falcons are eyeing a free move for Sancho and fellow free agent Raheem Sterling, formerly of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Arabian Falcons are pursuing high-profile acquisitions and Sancho ticks every box for the kind of player they are looking to bring in.

Whether Sancho would be open to such a move remains to be seen, though the substantial wages he could command make it a proposition worth thinking about.

In addition to having Shelvey as manager, the Arabian Falcons have former Crystal Palace and Southampton star Jason Puncheon, who serves as director of football.

Their squad includes former Premier League winner Danny Simpson and ex-United prodigy Ravel Morrison.

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images