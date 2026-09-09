Lewis Hall: Man United receive glimmer of hope in pursuit of Newcastle ace

Manchester United’s pursuit of Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall ended in disappointment this summer. The Red Devils were looking for a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw and had identified the 21 year old as a priority target for the job.

Fast, technically gifted and blessed with an excellent passing range, Hall is a modern full-back who blends attacking desire with defensive discipline. His attributes make him a fantastic successor for Shaw at the Theatre of Dreams.

The 31 year old has entered the final year of his contract with United and the Red Devils wanted Hall to take his place. While the move failed to materialise, the English giants are expected to return for the player next summer.

Lewis Hall Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 30 24 1 1 5 - - 2,180' UEFA Champions League 10 6 - 1 - - - 648' FA Cup 3 2 - - - - - 231' EFL Cup 3 3 - - - - - 196' Premier League 2 1 1 - - 1 - - 90' Total 47 36 1 2 6 - - 3,345'

However, a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that the young full-back is all set to sign a new deal at St. James’ Park, raising doubts about a move to Old Trafford. While that has added to United’s frustrations, a fresh update has now emerged from journalist Ben Jacobs that could be a shot in the arm for fans.

Hall not unsettled at Newcastle

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jacobs said Hall is now tied to Newcastle United until 2031. He stated: “It’s a five-year contract that adds two years to the existing deal. So it keeps Hall at the club until 2031. There were always these two extremes at play. Either Manchester United would make an approach, would have to overpay, and Hall would have been somewhat open to that move.”

“Or he stays and under the new manager, Matthias Jaissle, is invested in the project, and then he signs a new deal. But it was never just going to continue with Hall staying and not being offered improved terms.”

Jacobs insisted that Hall was not unsettled at St. James’ Park, which has helped in the renewal process. He added: “Newcastle have been able to keep Hall because he was never unhappy with Newcastle the club, only unhappy with how last season ended, where he was in and out of the side.”

“He lost his England place. Dan Burn, his Newcastle teammate, got picked in his place. All of that led Hall to, in the early part of the summer, at least put the brakes on signing because the nuts and bolts of this deal were in place in February or March.”

“Then Eddie Howe leaves, Matthias Jaissle comes in. He’s had a very positive effect on all players, including Lewis Hall. And Jaissle has told Hall he is integral, he is the number one left-back. Then from there, there was no hesitation in getting this deal over the line.”

Deal not impossible in 2027

Jacobs went on to cite the example of Morgan Rogers to explain why a move cannot be entirely ruled out next summer. The English forward signed a new contract with Aston Villa in 2025, and joined Chelsea in a blockbuster transfer this summer.

Referring to that saga, Jacobs added: “Of course, we have to say with Morgan Rogers, he extended late last year. He still left the following summer.”

“So I don’t think we can say categorically, depending on how the season goes, that Hall is unavailable in the summer 2027 market. But it’s a really positive sign for Newcastle. If everything now goes according to plan, then Hall will remain invested in this project.”

Final Thoughts

Prising Hall away from Newcastle United has just become harder following his decision to sign a new deal. While United are likely to keep him under close watch, they could also consider alternative targets like Adrien Truffert.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Ben Jacobs is a well-respected journalist.

✅ The report ties in with a recent one saying Newcastle will still have to sell next summer.

⚠️ It is pure speculation on Jacobs’ part at the moment.

TPP view

Jacobs is probably accurate in his assessment of the situation, but it does not materially change the difficulty in acquiring Hall.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images