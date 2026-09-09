Ty Livesey: Man United face new obstacle in pursuit of 125 g/a teenage talent

Manchester United have signed some very talented young footballers in recent times. The Red Devils’ main focus remains on rebuilding the first team to secure immediate success, and they have invested over £150 million in the midfield this summer.

However, the English giants also have one eye on the future, as they aim not just to regain their glory days but also to sustain their rise. United already have a well-regarded academy structure in place, but that has not stopped them from monitoring budding talents elsewhere.

The Red Devils’ recruitment policy has undergone a complete revamp since INEOS’ arrival, with the club no longer spending exorbitant transfer fees on established stars. Instead, the Premier League giants are working to pick up talented stars with a high ceiling and develop them into world-beaters.

That strategy has seen them linked with several outstanding candidates in recent times. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that United were interested in a move for Blackburn Rovers wonderkid Ty Livesey this summer.

Who is Ty Livesey?

Livesey currently plays for the Blackburn Rovers youth sides, featuring across several age groups. Still only 15 years old, he has already broken into the Under-18 team and subsequently turned heads with his performances.

The teenager famously registered 125 goal contributions in a single season for the academy, earning him a promotion to the Under-18 team at just 14 years of age. In many ways, Livesey is similar to United prodigy JJ Gabriel, who is another exceptional talent in the Red Devils’ ranks.

Livesey was born in Salford but ended up joining the Riversiders academy. United, as such, were perhaps hoping that the prospect of moving back to Manchester could work in their favour this summer.

While the move failed to materialise, the Red Devils remain hot on his heels. However, it now appears that a Premier League rival is already plotting to ruin their plans.

Chelsea step up Livesey pursuit

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to sign Ty Livesey. The report states: “Chelsea are making a major push to beat Manchester United to the signing of Blackburn Rovers starlet Ty Livesey, TEAMtalk understands, with the remarkable 15-year-old emerging as one of the most sought-after young talents in the country.”

The report adds that the Blues are keen to sign the teenage sensation even though he is yet to break into the senior side. The player has already entered the record books after his exploits and has earned admirers across the country.

The report insists that several Premier League clubs are keeping him under close watch, adding: “Livesey, who hails from Greater Manchester, has also attracted interest from Tottenham, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton.”

While United and Manchester City were among the first clubs to arrive at the scene, Chelsea could emerge as a strong contender in the race.

The report concludes: “Manchester United and Manchester City were among the first major clubs to emerge as admirers after his record-breaking campaign, but Chelsea’s latest push has now added another heavyweight contender to what is becoming a competitive battle for the teenager.”

Final Thoughts

Livesey’s skillset makes him a promising option for United, and his recent performances suggest that he could turn out to be a generational talent. INEOS, as such, must step up their efforts and ensure they do not miss out on the teenager.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a British outlet with a decent Premier League track record.

✅ TPP has previously covered reports linking United with Ty Livesey.

⚠️ No confirmation from Chelsea about their pursuit of the teenager.

TPP view

We believe it is possible that Chelsea have joined United in monitoring Livesey. However, it might be too soon to suggest that the Blues are pushing to land the teenager.

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