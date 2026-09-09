Home » United chasing two players from same club, representatives sent to Champions League game this week

United chasing two players from same club, representatives sent to Champions League game this week

Manchester United scout Nicolo Tresoldi and Joaquin Seys

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Pic of Nicolò Tresoldi

Manchester United considered signing a striker and a left-back during the summer transfer window.

United’s move for a new number nine was contingent on Joshua Zirkzee leaving, but by the time an appealing offer for the Dutchman arrived, from Everton on deadline day, it was too late to find his replacement.

As such, Zirkzee stayed at Old Trafford, but question marks over his long-term future continue to linger, especially as United have not halted their search for a goalscorer.

Manchester United eyeing Nicolo Tresoldi

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both had representatives in Belgium on Tuesday to watch Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi.

The Germany Under-21 international, who has emerged as one of Europe’s most coveted young forwards, started against Aston Villa as his side suffered a 3-2 defeat.

Despite the underwhelming result, Tresoldi made his mark by getting on the scoresheet from 12 yards. 

The aerially dominant forward, who possesses an excellent work ethic, scored 23 goals across all competitions last term. He has started the new campaign in a similar manner, bagging five in seven appearances.

“His form and age profile mean he is now being watched closely by Premier League clubs, with both United and Spurs taking the opportunity to assess him at first hand on Tuesday,” the report states.

Joaquin Seys also on Manchester United’s radar

Meanwhile, it is added that United’s delegation also used the trip to continue their work on left-back Joaquin Seys.

It is understood the Premier League giants also enquired about the Brugge defender during the summer.

The 21-year-old Belgian possesses exceptional pace and athleticism and is a solid defender. 

United failed to bring in a left-back in the summer despite chasing Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, but it appears the club’s hierarchy continue to assess options to replace Luke Shaw in the future.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 5/10
Why?

✅ Both players have been linked with United previously
⚠️ Graeme Bailey’s exclusives should be taken with a grain of salt.

TPP view
United sending scouts to a Champions League match is routine, but it’s unclear whether these two players were specifically their targets.

Featured image Stuart Franklin via Getty Images

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Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million followers. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

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