Manchester United are expected to continue their search for Luke Shaw’s long-term replacement after failing to strengthen the left-back position this year. The Englishman started every Premier League game in the 2025/26 season, hinting that he is past his injury woes.

However, the 31 year old is edging towards the final phase of his career and his contract expires in less than 12 months. There are concerns that he may struggle to cope with the Red Devils’ fixture-congested run this season, which is why the club were tipped to sign a successor this summer.

While INEOS concentrated all their efforts on reinforcing the midfield, the Premier League giants were also expected to add cover for Shaw to their squad. It was believed that Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall was a priority target, although United failed in their efforts to secure his signature.

United had their eyes on several left-backs this summer

Shaw is the longest-serving player in the current United squad, and is also a former Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year winner. However, the Englishman is already on the wrong side of 30 and the Red Devils have to lay down succession plans.

Apart from Hall, the Premier League giants were also linked with Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde, RB Leipzig’s David Raum, and Racing Santander prodigy Jorge Salinas. Bournemouth speedster Adrien Truffert, who was quite impressive last season, was also touted as an option.

United, however, failed to secure the signature of any of the aforementioned players, opting to rely on Shaw to be the first choice left-back. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Hall is set to sign a new contract at St. James’ Park, although a move to Old Trafford cannot be entirely ruled out yet.

The Red Devils, though, are likely to keep their options open, and have been advised to secure the signature of Truffert. Acclaimed journalist David Ornstein has now provided an update on the matter that will please fans.

United could return for Truffert

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein suggested that United could return for Truffert next year. He said: “Not many clubs recruited in that left-back position, which means there’s going to be a need on the horizon.”

“Truffert has a really good age profile (he’s 25 in November). He’s the sort of player that you could see moving. Manchester United were one team that we talked about with left-backs over the window, and there will be more.”

“It is going to be an interesting one. I’m hearing a value of around £60million ($81m) and that there’s potentially a deal to be done next summer. I could see him being capable of playing for one of the biggest clubs.”

Truffert started all 38 games in the Premier League last season, registering one goal and five assists.

Adrien Truffert Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 38 38 1 5 5 - 3,380' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 37' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 39 38 1 5 5 - 3,417'

Final Thoughts

If Truffert continues his impressive run with Bournemouth this season, he could ignite a bidding war for his signature in 2027. The Frenchman has all the attributes to be Shaw’s ideal replacement, United should lay down groundwork for the move immediately.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ David Ornstein is a highly acclaimed journalist.

✅ Adrien Truffert was linked to United this summer.

TPP view

It is quite likely that Truffert will be considered by United in 2027.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images